Meningitis: Health chiefs dealing with ‘unprecedented’ outbreak of infection

Thousands of students in Kent are being urged to get vaccines and take antibiotics as health chiefs deal with an “unprecedented” outbreak of meningitis.

Some 15 cases of meningitis have so far been reported to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), up from 13 reported previously, including two deaths.

The number of cases is expected to rise because the incubation period for the infection – to when symptoms appear – is two to 14 days.

The outbreak is being viewed by experts as unprecedented owing to the high number of cases appearing in such a short space of time.

Around 5,000 students in university halls in Kent are to be offered the meningitis B vaccine in coming days.

Four schools in total across Kent have now confirmed cases and hundreds of people are being offered antibiotics.

Health officials stressed that people should not skip antibiotics if prescribed them, with a single tablet of Ciprofloxacin reducing the risk of meningitis in a household by around 80% to 90%.

All reported cases so far have a link to Kent, according to the UKHSA. At least one person who fell ill and had links to Kent attended a London hospital.

Experts are now known to be dealing with a “super-spreader” event and have said many of those affected attended Club Chemistry in Canterbury over March 5-7.

There has been spread of the infection through the halls of residence at the university and associated parties attended by students.

The UKHSA said all 15 cases had required hospital admission, with four cases confirmed to have menB.

Laboratory scientists are urgently trying to work out if the spread is caused by a possible mutant strain of menB.

The genome of the menB strain identified in the outbreak is undergoing whole genome sequencing to see if there are any differences to known strains.

It will also be tested against available menB vaccines, though experts stressed people should get a jab if eligible.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said most students would not already be vaccinated against menB, adding that the jabs will begin in the next few days.

He told MPs “This is an unprecedented outbreak. It is also a rapidly developing situation.”

He said the menB vaccine has been available on the NHS since 2015 as part of routine childhood immunisations, “but clearly most students would not be vaccinated”.

He added: “Given the severity of the situation, I can confirm to the House that we will begin a targeted vaccination programme for students living in halls of residence at the University of Kent in Canterbury, which will begin in the coming days.”

The programme may also expand further if other groups are deemed to be at risk.

Mr Streeting told the Commons his thoughts were “with the families and friends of those two young people who’ve sadly died”, adding: “I cannot begin to understand what they must be going through.”

He said he had asked the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to “re-examine eligibility for meningitis vaccines” for a wider group of people after it ruled an menB catch-up campaign for older children was not cost-effective.

The Chemistry night club in Canterbury which is linked to the meningitis outbreak (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Health Secretary also told MPs he was “confident” that the UKHSA acted as “quickly and comprehensively as possible” in its response to the outbreak of meningitis, after criticism that it was too slow to act and inform the public.

Mr Streeting also set out:

– The cases “link back” to the Club Chemistry nightclub over the dates of March 5-7.

– The UKHSA was notified about the first case on Friday, March 13, and began tracing contacts and offering antibiotics “as a matter of urgency”.

– On Saturday, the UKHSA was in touch with the University of Kent “to ensure they had the necessary support, advice, and guidance, and to establish where the patient was living.”

– Also on Saturday, French authorities alerted the UKHSA to a second confirmed case in France in a person who had attended the University of Kent. Both people lived in private accommodation, “and at that stage, there was no apparent link between the two”, Mr Streeting said.

– At 7pm on Saturday, hospitals locally reported that a number of “severely unwell young adults” were presenting with symptoms of meningitis. Contact tracing of those people “began immediately” and continued into Sunday morning.

– At 10am on Sunday, the UKHSA “stood up a full-scale response” and a public health alert was issued at 6pm.

Mr Streeting said even before the alert was issued, students and young people, who had been in close contact with suspected cases were being offered antibiotics.

“This is precisely what one would expect as a rapid response, and I’m confident UKHSA acted as quickly and as comprehensively as possible,” he said.

However, he said the overall UKHSA response would be looked at in detail “because inevitably there are always things that we can learn”.

There are four centres open in Canterbury offering antibiotics, with 11,000 doses available on site, Mr Streeting told MPs.

He added: “The onset of illness is often sudden, and early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are vital,” he said.

“It doesn’t spread very easily. The bacteria is passed to others after a long period of close contact. For example, living with someone in shared accommodation, through prolonged kissing, or sharing vapes and drinks.”

Students queuing for antibiotics at the University of Kent in Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UKHSA has urged anyone who attended Club Chemistry from March 5-7 or who believes they were in close contact with someone who has meningitis, to get antibiotics.

Earlier, the deputy director of the immunisation and vaccine preventable diseases division at the UKHSA, Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, said the outbreak of meningitis had been “unusual” but she did not believe there was a current risk to anyone outside the Kent region.

“We have no evidence of any wider spread,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“So it’s really important to reassure people across the country that there’s no evidence of wider spread at the current time but it’s important, in terms of vaccination, to make sure that your children are fully up to date with the vaccines that are available, and to be alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease.

“Although it can be rare, it can be severe and devastating, and so prompt recognition, early treatment is very important.”

Those who attended Club Chemistry can collect antibiotics from: the Gate Clinic at Kent and Canterbury Hospital; Westgate Hall on Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury; the Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Road; and the Senate building at the University of Kent.