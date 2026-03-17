Last ditch pleas made to MSPs before Holyrood votes on Assisted Dying Bill

The MSP bidding to give terminally ill Scots the right to request help to die has made a last ditch plea to MSPs at Holyrood to pass assisted dying legislation.

Liam McArthur insists the proposals he has developed would be “the toughest and most comprehensively safeguarded assisted dying Bill in the world”.

He will meet campaigners who back a change of the law outside Holyrood on Tuesday ahead of his Bill facing its final, crucial vote at 10pm.

But appealing to fellow MSPs, who will decide if the proposals become law, the Liberal Democrat MSP insisted: “This is now the toughest and most comprehensively safeguarded assisted dying bill in the world.

“If you believe that dying people should not have to suffer against their will and you have heard, like I have, of the many instances where they have been simply failed by the lack of compassion and safety in our current law, you now have to back this Bill.

“It is time to look terminally ill Scots in the eye and make this change.”

Opponents of the legislation, who fear the impact of assisted dying on the disabled and other vulnerable groups, will also be gathering outside the Scottish Parliament in advance of the knife-edge vote.

It comes after MSPs made changes to the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill in four lengthy sessions at Holyrood last week, with a total of 175 changes to the legislation agreed.

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is before MSPs at Holyrood for a final vote on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr McArthur said: “When I launched this Bill, I said that I wanted to deliver a robust and well safeguarded law that would give terminally ill Scots with mental capacity the choice of an assisted death if they wanted one.

“After five years of development, consultation, revision and amendment, that Bill now sits before Parliament.”

His proposals would allow for Scots to legally seek help to end their life, with the Bill requiring two doctors would have both to confirm that a person in terminally ill and has the mental capacity to make such a request.

Meanwhile, a change introduced last week would mean that people should be “reasonably expected” to have six months to live or less before they would be eligible for an assisted death.

Mr McArthur added: “MSPs have added detailed amendments on coercion, prognosis and protection of vulnerable groups and there are cast iron protections for healthcare professionals ready to go.”

MSPs will be given a free vote when the legislation comes before later tonight.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has spoken about her opposition to the Bill – in which all MSPs will be given a free vote (Jane Barlow/PA)

But with groups in the medical profession – including the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCS) and Royal Pharmaceutical Society – having made clear their opposition the Bill, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes urged MSPs to consider their views.

Ms Forbes said: “I will vote against Assisted Dying because the Bill is now riskier and less safe after MSPs rejected critical safeguards and outsourced essential protections for doctors to the UK Government.

“Doctors, psychiatrists, pharmacists and palliative care specialists – the people who would be tasked with implementing this – are asking us not to do it.

“These are the people on the front line of compassion in Scotland, the people who have dedicated their lives and careers to helping people in life and in death. They think this Bill is unsafe.”

She added: “I know MSPs are motivated by compassion, and so we should heed interventions from doctors and nurses whose whole careers are dedicated to caring for us.”

This is the third time MSPs have considered legislation on assisted dying, with two previous attempts having failed at their first vote.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of campaign group Care Not Killing, insisted such legislation “offers a vision of the future which has no place in a caring Scottish society”.

He added: “Vulnerable people who are sick, elderly or disabled, can so easily feel pressure, whether real or imagined, to end their lives so as not to be a burden on others.

“Parliament’s first responsibility is to protect its most vulnerable citizens from exploitation and abuse by those who may have a financial or emotional interest in their deaths.”

However, Emma Cooper, convener of campaign group, Friends at the End (Fate), said: “The vast majority of people in every single constituency across Scotland are asking for assisted dying to be made available to those who are mentally competent and in the last six months of their life.

“We cannot deny those who are going to die the right to choose. It is simply a misconception that pain relief can alleviate the suffering of all conditions at the end of life.

“Passing this Bill is the right thing to do, the only compassionate decision.”