King welcomes Zelensky to Buckingham Palace ahead of new defence deal

The King has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace as the Ukrainian president visits the UK to sign a new defence deal.

Charles greeted Mr Zelensky on Tuesday afternoon, with the pair shaking hands warmly and standing side-by-side for a photograph.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said allies must “work in lockstep” to deliver global security as he prepares to host the president for the signing of a new defence declaration between Britain and Ukraine.

The King, right, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Downing Street said the partnership with Kyiv would bring together “Ukrainian expertise and the UK’s industrial base” to manufacture and supply drones and other capabilities.

As part of the agreement, the UK will put £500,000 towards a new “AI centre of excellence” in Kyiv, which would be made up of experts working to see how the technology can best be used for a “battlefield advantage”, No 10 said.

Closer co-operation in the defence industries will also be sought with third countries under the partnership as part of efforts to bolster international security.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened global instability in light of the Middle East conflict, during which US President Donald Trump has vented frustrations with the UK and other countries over the extent of their involvement, and the Ukraine war.

Sir Keir said: “We must work in lockstep with our partners and allies to deliver security at home and abroad, and this new partnership with Ukraine will do just that.

“Drones, electronic warfare and rapid battlefield innovation are now central to national and economic security, and that has only been further magnified by the conflict in the Middle East.

Charles and Mr Zelensky shook hands warmly (Aaron Chown/PA)

“By deepening our defence partnerships, we are strengthening Ukraine’s ability to defend itself from Russia’s brutal, ongoing attacks, while ensuring the UK and our allies are better prepared to meet the threats of the future.”

The new declaration will build on the 100-year partnership, which was signed last year by the two leaders and aims to set out a path for continued solidarity with war-torn Kyiv, including financial support.