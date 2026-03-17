Kate delights little girl as she celebrates St Patrick’s Day with Irish Guards

The Princess of Wales laughed as she held hands with the three-year-old daughter of a soldier serving in the Irish Guards, after attending the regiment’s annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.

As colonel of the regiment, Kate was at the parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire, on Tuesday, wearing a bottle green coat with an Irish Guards cap star pinned to it, given by the regiment to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 1960s.

She wished the officers and guardsmen a happy St Patrick’s Day as she presented them with traditional sprigs of shamrock and greeted the regiment’s mascot, an Irish wolf hound named Turlough Mor, affectionately known as Seamus.

The Princess of Wales with 1st Battalion Irish Guards (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

After the parade, which concluded with three cheers for Kate, who took the royal salute, the princess presented good conduct and long-service medals to three soldiers before meeting the families of others in the officers’ mess.

She met Lance Sergeant Mills, who led the drums and pipes during the parade, his wife Jessica, and their three-year-old daughter Vienna, who jumped up and down with excitement as the princess crouched down to greet her.

“Are you excited?” Kate asked Vienna, before telling her she had “beautiful hair” and applauding when the little girl twirled in her blue dress.

She princess offered her hands to Vienna, who took them before swinging towards the floor.

Kate laughed as she pulled Vienna to her feet and was joined by another girl, Sergeant English’s daughter, Mila, three.

The Princess of Wales presents Seamus with a sprig of shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Taking her hands, Kate complimented Mila on her dress and matching green bow, asking if “mummy” helped her with it.

LSgt Mills described meeting the princess as “such a great opportunity”, and one his daughter had been excited about “all week”.

He added: “I led the drums and pipes on today, so that was a big moment for me in my career.”

His wife, Jessica, said: “(Kate’s) just so easy to talk to, and really down to earth, I wasn’t actually expecting that.

“It’s my first time getting to come to the parade, so it was really lovely.”

The Princess of Wales was presented with some flowers (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Drummer Joseph G.S. Aldridge, Seamus’s handler, said Kate “always loves” greeting the dog. Seamus received a sprig of shamrock from the princess during the parade, which she pinned to his red coat.

Drummer Aldridge said: “It’s nice because she remembered me from last year. She asked how he’s doing, (said) it’s lovely to see him, as always. He’s fit, he’s healthy, that’s what she wanted to know – how healthy he is. She always loves saying hello to Seamus.”

The soldier described it as a “privilege” to have the Princess of Wales as the regiment’s colonel, adding: “Every regiment of the guards has their own member of the royal family, and they have their own traditions with the royal family, so it’s a really nice day for her to come out and celebrate St Patrick’s Day with us.”

Kate succeeded the Prince of Wales as colonel of the Irish Guards in December 2022.

Her husband is now colonel of the Welsh Guards, the King is colonel of the Coldstream Guards, the Queen is colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and the Duke of Edinburgh is colonel of the Scots Guards.

Now coming to the end of its 125th anniversary year, the Irish Guards regiment was founded by Queen Victoria and has played a key role in Operation Interflex, a UK-led programme which provides battlefield skills training to Ukrainian soldiers.