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In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US

Families and tourists thronged the streets in cities and towns to mark St Patrick’s Day.

By contributor Press Association
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Supporting image for story: In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US
Martha Aina Gallor at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

Parades were held across the island of Ireland on Tuesday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

In Belfast, the streets were filled with crowds who turned out in the sunshine to watch the floats.

A masked woman watches the parade in Belfast
A masked woman watches the parade in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)
A woman in a green hat in Belfast
(Mark Marlow/PA)
A man in a green hat in Belfast
(Mark Marlow/PA)
Two men in green jackets in Belfast
(Mark Marlow/PA)
Two children wave green flags
(Mark Marlow/PA)
A band plays in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin
A band plays in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA)
A performer in the Dublin parade
A performer in the Dublin parade (Evan Treacy/PA)
A performer in the Dublin parade
(Evan Treacy/PA)
Performers in the Dublin parade
(Evan Treacy/PA)
A performer in the Dublin parade
(Evan Treacy/PA)

Irish premier Micheal Martin, who will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office later on Tuesday, emphasised the depth of the link between Ireland and the US during engagements in Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea are greeted by US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O’Shea are greeted by US vice president JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance before a breakfast at the Naval Observatory, his residence in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)
US vice president JD Vance (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin
US vice president JD Vance (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)
A note written by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the guest book
A note written by Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the guest book at the Naval Observatory (Niall Carson/PA)
JD Vance shows off his socks
JD Vance shows off a pair of shamrock-patterned socks (Niall Carson/PA)
US vice president JD Vance (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin
US vice president JD Vance (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Niall Carson/PA)

Meanwhile the Princess of Wales, in her role as Colonel of the Regiment, visited 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

The Princess of Wales in a dark green outfit
The Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales presents Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus) the regimental mascot, with a sprig of shamrock
The Princess of Wales presents Irish wolf hound Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus) the regimental mascot, with a sprig of shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kate hands out shamrock to soldiers
Kate handed out shamrock (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales with members of the regiment
The Princess of Wales with members of the regiment (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales is presented with a posy of flowers
The Princess of Wales was presented with some flowers (Andrew Matthews/PA)