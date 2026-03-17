In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day celebrated from the island of Ireland to the US
Families and tourists thronged the streets in cities and towns to mark St Patrick’s Day.
By contributor Press Association
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Parades were held across the island of Ireland on Tuesday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
In Belfast, the streets were filled with crowds who turned out in the sunshine to watch the floats.
Irish premier Micheal Martin, who will meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office later on Tuesday, emphasised the depth of the link between Ireland and the US during engagements in Philadelphia and Washington DC.
Meanwhile the Princess of Wales, in her role as Colonel of the Regiment, visited 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.