Government to unveil £12m fund for local news in bid to tackle ‘news deserts’

The Government will provide £12 million of funding to support local news outlets as it tries to fill so-called “news deserts”.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy unveiled the local media strategy on Tuesday ahead of a speech at the Society of Editors’ conference in central London.

In a speech, Ms Nandy will say the existing media debate is “too narrow”, as she highlights how local media was previously a way for “new voices” to break into journalism that has declined in recent years.

Local media outlets in print, online, radio or TV will be able to bid for grants to support their financial sustainability and transition to digital business models under the new fund worth up to £12 million over the next two years, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced.

It said evidence shows that up to 37 local authority districts now have no print, online, TV or radio outlet dedicated specifically to that area – leaving as many as 4.4 million Britons in local “news deserts”, which disproportionately occur in the most deprived urban areas.

Speaking at the conference, Ms Nandy will say: “This strategy will provide unprecedented funding for local media outlets to invest in innovation and infrastructure, almost tripling the size of funding for community radio, harnessing the power of local and national government and giving more young people access to high quality journalism and the opportunity to pursue careers in it.

“Because local media was and always has been a ladder of opportunity to help new voices break into journalism. This is not a nice to have. It is essential to a cohesive country. Our debate is too narrow and too small. We will change that.

“The strategy we publish today is the start – not the end point – and we recognise there is more to do. But it is the start of a new approach to local media, which nurtures it and places it directly at the heart of our government’s support for our country. Because the future of news is local.”

There will be a pilot in the west of England on improving reporting on public services.

The DCMS said the new regional media forum in the area will explore ways to improve the relationship between journalists and local services.

There will also be a review of the publication of statutory notices in local newspapers.

Dawn Alford, chief executive of the Society of Editors, said: “The Society of Editors welcomes the government’s recognition of the importance of local media and the steps set out in this strategy to support innovation and encourage the next generation of journalists.

“A strong local media sector is essential to democratic society, and we look forward to working with government and industry partners to ensure it continues to thrive and serve communities across the UK.”

News Media Association chief executive Owen Meredith said: “The Government’s focus on the sustainability of local journalism and its importance to communities through the package of measures announced in the Local Media Strategy today are very welcome.

“As reader habits change and the way we all access local news evolves with technology, ensuring publishers are properly rewarded for their investment in local journalism is vital, rather than the lion’s share of the value being siphoned off by Big Tech.

“We are particularly pleased to see a clear commitment to make better use of trusted local news environments – which reach 77% of UK adults – for central government advertising, as well as a new £12 million fund to boost local news provision.

“We are also delighted to be supporting a new campaign aimed at inspiring young people to take up a career in local news media.”

The Government has also said it will “endeavour to make best use of local media outlets” in government advertising campaigns.