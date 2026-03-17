Glasgow Central to partially reopen on Wednesday after fire ravaged building

Glasgow Central railway station will partially reopen on Wednesday, it has been confirmed, after a fire destroyed a neighbouring building.

The main part of Glasgow Central has been closed since Sunday March 8, when the fire tore through the Union Corner building, forcing Scotland’s busiest station to shut.

With demolition work ongoing, much of Glasgow Central will remain shut and the area near the Gordon Street entrance will be cordoned off.

The Union Street and Hope Street entrances will also remain closed, with access via the low level entrances and the Hope Street carriage driveway.

Network Rail say the changes mean there will be reduced capacity and passengers should check their journeys before setting off.

Passengers have been told the station will “look different” and staff will be on hand to offer advice.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “We’re grateful for the patience and understanding shown by passengers, businesses and the wider community over this past week.

“This has been an exceptionally challenging situation for everyone affected and I want to thank all those involved who have worked tirelessly to get us to the point where we can safely welcome people back to the station.

“While temporary arrangements will remain in place for a little while longer, we want to reassure customers that our focus is on keeping them moving safely as services return.

“We’ll carry on working closely with all operators and partners to restore full access as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Demolition work is under way at the station (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow City Council said it is in the interests of public safety to demolish what remains of the “very unstable” Victorian building which was ravaged by the fire.

Demolition experts have been working to safely bring down parts of the remaining structure.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street and spread through the building and around the corner, with only the facade of the building at the junction with Gordon Street left standing.

Services in the lower level of the station began running again on Wednesday last week.

ScotRail said stringent safety checks had been carried out ahead of the partial reopening.

David Ross, ScotRail chief operating officer, said: “I am very pleased we will be able to welcome customers back to Glasgow Central high level following the partial reopening of the station from Wednesday.

“We realise the closure is causing significant disruption for our customers, and we’re very sorry for the impact it is still having on journeys.

“Resuming services on more than half the high level platforms in the station is a big step forward and will ensure as many people as possible can travel into Glasgow city centre.

“The safety of our customers and staff remains our absolute priority, and while we have limited platforms and access points to the station available, we will operate as many services as we can.

“We will keep the timetable under regular review and when it is safe to add more services we will do so.”