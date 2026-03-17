First Minister ‘wrong’ to stay away from Washington DC, Lyons says

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and other party leaders are “wrong” to have stayed away from Washington DC on St Patrick’s Day, Stormont’s Communities Minister said.

Gordon Lyons expressed pride in deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly leading a Northern Ireland delegation in Ms O’Neill’s absence.

Traditionally, political leaders from across the island of Ireland have taken part in events in the United States for the national saint’s day.

Ms O’Neill and her Sinn Fein colleagues are boycotting events for a second year in a row in protest at US policy towards Gaza.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in Washington DC last year.

Mr Lyons told Press Association that leaders “need to show up” for Northern Ireland.

“The First Minister has refused to attend, other political leaders have refused to attend, I think that is wrong, I think that we need to show up,” he said.

“I have been doing this for a number of years, I don’t agree with everything that every incumbent in the White House says or does. I came along when Joe Biden was in office, I certainly didn’t agree with everything that he was doing either, but I come because it is important to engage with the US administration.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna have also stayed away.

Education Minister Paul Givan and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, as well as Secretary of State Hilary Benn, UUP leader Jon Burrows and PSNI chief constable Jon Burrows have also travelled to the US capital this week.

Mr Lyons said: “More than that, it’s not just about the US administration, it’s about the House of Representatives, the Senate, the business leaders, culture leaders, forging new relationships and new connections. That is so important.

“I was just speaking to someone else from Northern Ireland who was saying it is such a shame that we don’t have a united political front on this, because this is such a key opportunity, meeting after meeting, event after event where we can say, ‘we’re from Northern Ireland, we’re proud to be from Northern Ireland, we want to tell you about Northern Ireland’.

“Even if you disagree with the views of the current president of the United States, that shouldn’t stop you coming along here and standing up for Northern Ireland.”

He added: “It’s a dereliction of duty on the behalf of Michelle O’Neill as the so-called First Minister for all, regardless, we have Emma Little-Pengelly who has demonstrated what it truly means to stand up and speak up for the people of Northern Ireland, and we’re very proud to have her here leading this delegation.

“I will be more than happy to have someone like the President or the Vice President of the United States come to Northern Ireland, because that puts a spotlight on us,” he said.

“Emma Little-Pengelly will be meeting him (President Donald Trump) on Tuesday, and that puts a spotlight on Northern Ireland, and that can only be a good thing, so I want to see more of that engagement.

“I think there needs to be more of that done in the future as well. I’m happy that we’re here this week, and that will be to the benefit of people back home.”

Mr Lyons is set to attend the annual St Patrick’s Day breakfast hosted by the Northern Ireland Bureau on Tuesday, before attending the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the US Capitol.

He will later attend the Shamrock Ceremony at the White House.

“I’ll also be meeting with representatives on the hill, and I think it is important that we engage, and that we tell that Northern Ireland story, and about who we are,” he said.

“On St Patrick’s Day people are interested in Northern Ireland so I want to make sure that we give that flavour of Northern Ireland.”

On Wednesday, Mr Lyons will co-host an event with the America 250 commission at the US Capitol around the Ulster-American story.

The event aims to introduce a”new audience” to the region, and the people from Ulster who made a significant impact, including John Dunlap from Co Tyrone, who printed the Declaration of Independence.

“There hasn’t been a Northern Ireland-focused event like this, other than the bureau breakfast, and I’m delighted that through this work that we’ve been leading over the last couple of years, we will have that spotlight on Northern Ireland.”