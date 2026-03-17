Family received ‘very distressing news’ about Jimmy Lai’s health, son says

Jimmy Lai’s son has said his family recently received “very distressing news” about his father’s health as he continues to campaign for the 78-year-old’s release.

Hong Kong democracy campaigner and British citizen Mr Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month under a security law imposed by China.

In a video address to the Society of Editors conference on Tuesday, Mr Lai’s son Sebastien Lai said: “Recently, we have received some very distressing news about his health.

“The deterioration of his health over the last five years has been heart-breaking to watch.”

Sebastien Lai said his father has remained “stoic”, but said a 20-year sentence at 78 years old is a “death sentence”.

“When they announced this 20-year sentence, which to all intents and purposes is a life sentence, a death sentence,” he said.

“He (Jimmy Lai) was stoic, he was at peace, and he even managed to smile to the judges to tell them that though they have captured his body and they have shackled his body, they have not shackled his spirits.”

Jimmy Lai, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, which criticised the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing, was arrested in August 2020.

“Here’s a man who, if we think about free press, freedom of expression, has taken that principle to its end,” his son said.

“He has stood with his journalists until he was arrested.”

Sebastien Lai asked conference attendees to sign a letter calling for his father’s release.

“His story is a reminder of the responsibility that a journalist has to both his colleagues, but also to the people, that he tells the truth to,” the Hong Kong businessman’s son said.

“His story is a reminder of the cost of standing up for these freedoms that we all take – most of the time – for granted in this country.”