Crowds in cities and towns across island of Ireland enjoy St Patrick’s Day

Families and tourists thronged the streets in cities and towns across the island of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day, while reflecting on what it means to be Irish.

Parades were held in Dublin, Belfast, and Cork, while in Jessie Buckley’s native Killarney they were marking her Oscars win with a float dedicated to successful people from the Co Kerry town.

Before the parade in Belfast began, thousands of people took part in the 10km race through the city’s streets.

In Dublin, children and visitors gathered hours before the parade began to get a good glimpse of it – wearing tricolour glasses, leprechaun hats, decorative green face glitter and clusters of shamrocks.

The Irish capital’s parade – comprising 12 large floats and more than 3,000 participants – ran from Parnell Square in the north of the city, down Dublin’s main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street, and ends at the Cuffe Street/Kevin Street junction on the south side of the city.

Performers in the parade included Macnas, Bui Bolg, Spraoi, the Inishowen Carnival Group, and The Outing Queer Arts Collective.

Performers taking in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday March 17, 2026.

The Rotunda Hospital, located near the start of the parade, has its first float of the parade, designed by ArtFX.

Eleven-year-old Dubliner Rian Doyle said that St Patrick’s Day was about celebrating Irish achievements, while Karen Van Brakel from Holland said it was about the Irish value of bringing people together.

Two school friends from the Philippines, Anna May and Primrose, were dressed in green T-shirts and sparkly shamrock face paint.

Performers taking in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Evan Treacy/PA)

Anna May said it was her first St Patrick’s Day parade, while Primrose, who is an Irish citizen, has been to many.

“This is my first time seeing a big parade, so I would like to experience the culture of Ireland, plus I think St Patrick is one of the most famous festivals,” Anna May said.

“We’re Catholic as well,” Primrose said.

Anna May and Primrose from the Philippines attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (PA)

Jessica McGuinness, from Finglas, brought her three-year-old son Jack for a Shamrock shake before going to the front spot near Parnell Street.

“He loves the marching bands and the flags,” she said.

Rian Doyle said he and his sister Kelly, nine, have been to the Dublin parade for several years, and said he likes the fun of the singing, dancing and marching.

“It’s a religious tradition, but also to celebrate Ireland and all we’ve done over the years,” he added.

Rian and Kelly, from Baldoyle, attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (PA)

Karal and Karen Van Brakel from Holland said they had planned to be in Dublin for a holiday, and did not realise it was St Patrick’s Day.

They said Irish people were the reason St Patrick’s Day was so popular.

“It’s because they believe in something, in happiness, and also to connect each other. It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Karen said.

TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams, who is the grand marshal of this year’s parade, said she could not sleep last night with the excitement.

Karen and Karal Van Brakel (PA)

Asked why she was proud to be Irish, she said: “I just think we’re deadly. We just are, and we annoyingly gravitate towards each other as well.

“Even in London, I’ve got my group of Irish friends; you go away, you’re looking for an Irish bar.

“We all just love hanging out with each other, and I just think you meet an Irish person, and you’re bound to have a good night.”

She said she is “back in her parade era” and said the parade would show visitors “a really good time”.

Performers taking in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin. Picture date: Tuesday March 17, 2026.

When told the Dublin mayor Ray McAdam was keen to meet her, she said: “Oh fantastic, maybe he’ll let me wear his necklace.”

“You can be done for treason for wearing the Lord Mayor’s necklace, apparently,” chief executive of the St Patrick’s Festival Richard Tierney told her.

“Really? We’ll see.”

The theme of the Dublin parade is celebrating people and roots, and will feature marching bands from Scotland and eight from the US: Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Mississippi, Indiana and Texas.