Councils warn new care Bill ‘not deliverable’

Scotland’s local authority umbrella body has warned a Bill due to go to a final vote on Wednesday is “not deliverable”.

The Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill aims to allow those who have left care before their 16th birthday to receive aftercare services until their 26th birthday, as well as provide for life-long advocacy services.

But in a statement released on Tuesday, Cosla warned over the costs of the Bill, if it is backed by MSPs.

Estimates of costs of up to about £270 million by the end of the decade have raised concern among councils, with Cosla saying they may be underestimates.

The body has urged the Government to pause the Bill and bring it back after the election to allow for greater scrutiny.

Tony Buchanan, the Cosla spokesman for children and young people, said: “We share the ambition to improve outcomes for children and young people, and remain fully committed to the promise, but this Bill as currently drafted is not deliverable.

“Without credible planning, realistic costings and a strong evidence base, there is a real risk of unintended consequences and missed opportunities for meaningful reform.

“Cosla is urging policymakers to undertake more detailed analysis before progressing legislation of this scale.

“This includes clearer cost modelling, stronger evidence of impact, and alignment with long-term reform goals.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.