Bentley axing up to 275 jobs amid company overhaul

Luxury carmaker Bentley has warned around 275 jobs are at risk as part of a company restructure.

The group – which makes its cars in Crewe, Cheshire – said the roles were set to be impacted as it carries out an “organisational adjustment” to help make savings.

It said the cuts – which account for around 6% of its 4,600-strong workforce – would affect management, agency and non-manufacturing employees.

The Bentley Motors factory in Crewe, Cheshire (PA)

Bentley chairman and chief executive Frank-Steffen Walliser said: “We are making some difficult decisions to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the business, including an organisational adjustment potentially impacting approximately 275 positions.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to those affected – we are committed to supporting each individual with care, guidance and assistance throughout this transition.”

The planned job losses were revealed as Bentley announced a 42% drop in annual operating profits to 216 million euros (£186.6 million) as it said it faced “a challenging global market environment”.

It said its performance came under pressure due to higher costs from changes at its parent company Volkswagen and a hit from US tariffs.

The cuts will impact 150 jobs at Bentley’s Crewe plan, according to the GMB trade union.

Karen Lewis, GMB organiser, said: “These cuts have come out of the blue and the workforce is stunned.

“Trump’s tariff’s have hit Bentley hard and the company is still feeling the affects of the Covid lockdown.

“GMB will stand side by side with members in Bentley to ensure the minimum redundancies and the maximum payouts.”