Archbishop of Canterbury will pray for ‘fractured world’ on six-day pilgrimage

The Archbishop of Canterbury said she will have people facing conflict in this “fractured world” on her mind as she walks 87 miles ahead of her enthronement as the Church of England’s top bishop.

As well as being the first woman to hold the role, Dame Sarah Mullally is the first Archbishop of Canterbury in modern history to undertake the pilgrimage.

Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally with her husband Eamonn (Jeff Moore/PA)

Alongside her husband Eamonn, she set off from St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Tuesday afternoon, enjoying mild weather and bright sunshine for the first steps of her journey to Canterbury Cathedral.

Wearing walking boots and carrying a staff, the former bishop of London was waved off by cheering schoolchildren and tourists in the capital.

A service of blessing took place in the cathedral’s quire before she departed, with prayers to protect those making the trip being said and Dame Sarah offering up a shell as a symbol of pilgrimage and in thanks for the hospitality of all those supporting her on her journey.

In an interview just before she set off on the six-day walk, she said the pilgrimage will be an opportunity both to pray and to “encounter people in part of my preparation” to take on her new role in Kent.

She had previously described it as “deeply humbling to be following in the footsteps of those who have walked this ancient route”.

On Tuesday, asked what might be on her mind across the six days, she said: “It is an opportunity to pray for those people that I encounter.

“But also, obviously, at this moment, we live in a fractured world, so praying for those places where people are going to wake up under the threat of violence and conflict.”

She added that she will also pray for those in Canterbury “who have been affected by meningitis, for all those affected by it and those that are responding to it”.

A Year 13 pupil in Faversham named locally as Juliette Kenny and a student at the University of Kent have died in the outbreak, with others treated in hospital.

Asked if there would be any safety measures in place for her service of enthronement at Canterbury Cathedral next week, she said: “The outbreak of meningitis is being overseen and managed by the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) and clearly we’re in conversation with them.

“At the moment, there is nothing that we have to put in place. The enthronement will go ahead. But, of course, we’re keeping in contact with them.”

The journey along the Becket Camino to Canterbury Cathedral – during which the Archbishop will stop at various points for prayer services at churches, cathedrals and abbeys, meet other pilgrims and visit schools and ecumenical organisations – will end on March 22.

Dame Sarah will be formally installed, or enthroned, at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25.

The Prince of Wales will represent the King at the historic ceremony, which will see a woman formally take up the role for the first time in the Church’s history.

Charles is supreme governor of the Church of England but William, his son and heir, will deputise for the head of state at the service. He will be joined by the Princess of Wales.

As the ceremony marks the official start of Dame Sarah’s public ministry, she will, for the first time, preach a sermon as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Sarah said she was feeling both calm and a “sense of the unknown” as she set off on the journey.

She said: “There’s something about having time and space in prayer. There’s a sense of calmness, but also the sense of the unknown. Who knows what the next six days will bring?”

Stops along her route will include Southwark Cathedral, Aylesford Priory, the Shrine of St Jude in Faversham, Lesnes Abbey and Rochester Cathedral.

The Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith, is expected to join for the final stretch of the journey, walking from the village of Chartham to Canterbury, and aiming to arrive in time for evensong.