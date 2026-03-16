Young adults trust group chats and TikTok more than financial websites – poll

Almost half (43%) of young Britons say they trust financial tips shared in their group chats more than those found on financial websites, a survey suggests.

Almost three quarters of 18 to 28-year-olds (71%) use messaging apps and online groups to find money-saving tips and tricks, the poll for Nationwide found.

Some 36% use online group chats to find discount codes, supermarket price drops (30%) and restaurant deals (22%), while 82% claim such spaces have directly shaped their money-saving habits.

TikTok was favoured by 48% of those surveyed for financial advice (PA)

The poll found that 25 to 34-year-olds are aiming to save an average of £7,536 this year.

Methods to save money included cutting back on nights out (37%) and taking on “side hustles” (32%).

On average, 18 to 28-year-olds had saved up to £512 a year as a result, more than £200 more than their parents.

The survey found many are also turning to social media for financial advice and practical money-saving strategies, with 48% favouring TikTok.

Richard Stocker, head of savings at Nationwide, said: “Young people are re-writing the rulebook when it comes to money, and it’s encouraging to see them using social media not just for entertainment, but to learn, share tips, and support each other.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,001 UK adults between February 11-13.