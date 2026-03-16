Trump hits out at UK as Starmer seeks ‘viable’ plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has said he is “not happy” with Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he wanted a “viable” option to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has effectively shut the vital oil and gas shipping route by targeting vessels in response to the US-Israeli air strikes.

Mr Trump has called for countries including the UK to join a mission to protect shipping.

But the Prime Minister, who has so far resisted the US president’s demands, said: “We’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts.”

Mr Trump said the UK’s approach to the conflict was “terrible”.

“I was very surprised with the United Kingdom, because the United Kingdom, two weeks ago, I said, ‘Why don’t you send some ships over’ and he really didn’t want to do it.

“I said ‘You don’t want to do it? We’ve been with you. You’re our oldest ally and we spend a lot of money on Nato and all of these things to protect you’.”

He added: “I think it’s terrible. I was very surprised.”