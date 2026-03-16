Taoiseach ‘wouldn’t overstate’ impact of First Minister White House boycott

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he “wouldn’t overstate” the impact of the Northern Ireland First Minister’s boycott of the White House this week.

For the second year in a row, Michelle O’Neill has opted not to travel to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day in protest at the US policy on Gaza.

Alliance leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Claire Hanna have also chosen not to take part in the annual trip by political leaders across the island.

Three DUP ministers, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Education Minister Paul Givan, as well as UUP leader Jon Burrows and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt have travelled to take part in meetings and engagements.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher are also in the US capital.

Mr Martin said he thought it was positive that the Northern Ireland Executive is being represented.

Asked if it was damaging that Ms O’Neill was absent, Mr Martin said he “wouldn’t overstate that”.

“I met with the deputy First Minister last evening, who I think is having a good programme also, and I think it is positive that the Northern Ireland Executive is represented here,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting with the deputy First Minister later, and of course Ulster had a significant role in the American revolution also, and in the growth and development of America and many of the signatories came from Northern Ireland.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in Washington DC last year (Excecutive Office/PA)

Mr Lyons is to host a reception with the America250 Commission in the Senate on Wednesday, focusing on the contribution of people from an Ulster Scots tradition to the development of the US.

Asked if this approach impacted the Irish Government’s efforts in the US, Mr Martin said: “Well, back then, there wasn’t that actual different perspective approach, if you know what I’m saying.

“I welcome that actually, because we’ve been for years saying to unionism, engage with the United States, engage with America.

“And to be fair, since Good Friday Agreement onwards, we’ve had a much stronger engagement with Northern Ireland, and there are different traditions, there is the Ulster Scots tradition, the Anglo-Irish tradition and its contribution.”

He added: “Over the last two decades, in the Republic (of Ireland) in particular, we have had a much more open book approach to history, and understanding the different strands that influence the evolution of the island of Ireland, globally and internationally.

“Much of our modern historiography, and new researches, new authors and new histories have reflected that in a much more, I think, generous, objective and open way that is to the credit of the maturity of Ireland today.”