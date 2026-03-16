Story of St Patrick ‘a reminder of the courage of migrants’ – Irish president

Ireland’s president has said the story of Saint Patrick symbolises the “resilience and courage” of migrants.

Catherine Connolly used her first St Patrick’s Day message to celebrate migrants and warn against the “normalisation of war” ahead of Irish premier Micheal Martin’s meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

A week ago she criticised the “deliberate assaults on international law” in the Middle East and said the UN charter “cannot be ignored”.

While not naming the US or Israel explicitly, this was seen as a rebuke of the Irish government after ministers avoided stating that the bombing campaign on Iran broke international law.

In her St Patrick’s Day message on Monday, Ms Connolly said the young man who would become Saint Patrick was trafficked across the Irish Sea from Britain in the fifth century.

She said he later returned to Ireland as a missionary, “giving voice and his life to fostering an awareness of the consequences of slavery”.

“The story of Patrick’s life serves as a reminder of the resilience and courage of migrants, the invaluable contributions that they have made, and continue to make, to the countries they now call home, sometimes even in the face of great adversity,” she said.

“Patrick’s story speaks not only to the Ireland of the 5th century, but to the millions still subjected to trafficking, forced labour and displacement today.

Catherine Connolly wtih Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)

“As we recall the life of Patrick, we invoke his spirit and acknowledge our shared responsibilities as global citizens.

“We stand in solidarity with those who find themselves in vulnerable and dangerous circumstances.

“Patrick’s story invites us to respond with hospitality and kindness to those suffering the consequences of war and displacement, those fleeing their countries because of persecution or violence.

“The normalisation of war can never be accepted. Now, more than ever, we must renew our commitment to peace and diplomacy in line with the principles of international law as set out in the United Nations charter.”

She emphasised Ireland’s position as a neutral country and a post-colonial society, meant it can offer “a valuable perspective on the challenges facing our world”.