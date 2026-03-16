Reeves to pledge ‘fastest AI adoption in G7’ and deeper ties with EU

Rachel Reeves will commit the UK to the “fastest AI adoption in the G7” as she sets out her three key priorities to revive Britain’s flatlining economy in a major speech.

Giving the Mais lecture in the City of London, the Chancellor will set out her “three big choices” for the decade to come: deepening ties with the EU, expanding AI and other technology, and “growth in every part of Britain”.

In a bid for the UK to “lead the quantum revolution”, she will also make a £2.5 billion funding announcement for investment in advanced computing, including a quantum procurement programme worth “up to” £1 billion.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline her three key priorities for growth at a major speech on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

The Chancellor is expected to say: “In this changing world, Britain is not powerless. We can shape our own future. Our method is stability, investment and reform – through an active and strategic state.

“Today, I am making three big choices on the greatest growth opportunities for Britain in the decade to come: growth in every part of Britain, AI and innovation, and a deeper relationship with the EU.

“Our plan is clear. To build for growth, to champion innovation, and to make Britain the place where the industries of the future are created.”

Britain’s economy unexpectedly flatlined in January in a weak start to the year ahead of the Iran conflict and worries over soaring inflation caused by rocketing oil prices.

The worse-than-forecast figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) fuelled fears that volatility following the Middle East crisis will hit the UK hard against an already sluggish backdrop.

On the AI race, which Ms Reeves sees as key to growth, she will warn the UK faces a choice of either “bury our heads in the sand and leave it to other countries whose values may differ from ours” or “chart our own course”.

“That’s why I am setting out an ambitious plan for the UK to achieve the fastest AI adoption in the G7,” she will say.

“In a world defined by technological change, Britain cannot afford to stand still. With this strategy, I believe we can approach the future with confidence – with the technologies of the future invented, built and deployed here in Britain.”

The tech funding package announced on Tuesday will include a £1 billion new procurement programme for quantum computers, which the Treasury believes will lead to the development of prototypes of the most advanced quantum computers in the world.

A £500 million “sovereign AI fund” will also be launched in April at tech firm Wayve as part of the plans, which will aim to give UK companies access to funding and other support to compete globally.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who is unveiling the new investment alongside the Chancellor, argued that quantum computing would bring with it high-paid jobs and improvements to public services.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall will unveil the new investment alongside the Chancellor (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Today’s announcements are an investment in our future – unlocking better health, wealth, and more opportunities for communities across the country,” she said.

The Tories accused the Chancellor of economic mismanagement and said her commitment to closer ties with Brussels signalled a Labour desire to undo Brexit, which the Government has denied.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said: “It’s no secret that Reeves and Starmer have wanted to row back on Brexit since day one – and we can expect to hear more detail on Labour’s plan to drag us closer to the EU at the Chancellor’s speech today.

“Labour are desperate to blame anyone but themselves for their economic failures.

“Under increasing pressure having mismanaged the economy, Reeves would rather point the finger at Brexit than accept their poor choices have been a disaster for our economy.”