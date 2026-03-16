Qatar Airlines to resume flights to Dublin – Helen McEntee

Qatar Airlines will resume flights to Ireland on Friday, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Helen McEntee made the announcement on the social media site X on Monday.

She said: “Pleased to announce that we have been informed by Qatar Airlines that it will resume flights from Doha to Dublin on Friday, 20 March 2026.

“There will be four direct flights weekly from that date.”

In a follow-up post she added:” Irish citizens can purchase these tickets on a commercial basis on qatarairways.com.”

“Please do not travel to the airport without a confirmed flight ticket.”

Travel to and from the Middle East has been severely disrupted since war broke out in the region on February 28.

There were no flights between Ireland and the region for several days after the conflict started, with the first commercial flight from Dubai landing in Dublin on March 4.