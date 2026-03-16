Nursery worker jailed for raping and abusing young children

A nursery worker who raped and abused young children in his care has been jailed for 24 years.

Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on the two and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery in Bristol.

He was found guilty by a jury last month of eight charges including rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, relating to five children.

On Monday he was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 24 years, with an extended licence period of six years.

Bennett was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 24 years (PA)

Bennett previously admitted 13 other charges relating to four of the five victims, who were aged two at the time.

The court heard concerns were raised by parents and staff about Bennett’s behaviour towards the children in his care in February last year.

The police launched an investigation after staff caught him on CCTV putting his hands down the trousers of a child, which led to Bennett’s arrest and later the closure of the nursery.

He was noted by staff to sit children on his lap for lengthy periods of time, wear a pair of trousers with holes in the crotch area, and seemed “territorial” over certain toddlers and their parents, the court heard.

During the trial, video interviews with two of the children in the case – referred to only as Child A and Child E – were played to the jury.

Child E’s mother also gave evidence, telling how her son had demonstrated how he had been abused at his nursery.

“I got him to stop doing it. I asked him when did that happen. He said it happened at nursery,” she said.

Giving evidence, Bennett said he was “emulating” what was done to him as a child and denied having a sexual attraction to children.

Nathan Bennett was jailed for the attacks on young children (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The defendant, of Corston, Bath, was found guilty by the jury of:

– Two charges of raping a child under 13.

– Four charges of the sexual assault of a child under 13.

– Two charges of assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

He previously pleaded guilty to 13 other charges. They were:

– Eight charges of sexual assault of a child under 13.

– Four charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

– One charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

In harrowing statements read to the court, the parents of some of Bennett’s victims detailed how he had destroyed their lives.

The mother of Child E said: “It is difficult to truly comprehend the severity of the impact this defendant’s actions have had upon our family.

“The guilt and anger has been overwhelming in that we sent him to the nursery, and we should have protected him. That is all we wanted to be able to do.

“What truly worries us is the future unknowns. What will he remember about his abuse? We will not know the true impact of Nathan’s actions for many years.

“We are determined only one life will be ruined and it will not be our son’s.”

The father of Child B said: “It is hard to put into words the pain of being told that this has happened to your son and having to tell your partner.”

Child B’s mother added: “We are angered by the details of the abuse committed against our son. Our son should have been safe. However, that feeling of safety has been snatched away from us and we have lost trust in humanity.”

Child C’s parents said: “We blame ourselves because we let Nathan do those things and we could not keep our son safe.

“We feel manipulated, betrayed and completely let down. The strain has been overwhelming. There is nothing we wish to say directly to Nathan.

“What we want is simple – that he never has access to children again.”

Charly Pattison, defending, said Bennett had a difficult upbringing as a child.

“Mr Bennett’s life was very isolated and absent of the usual social interactions,” she said.

“He does understand the harm and hurt he has caused and he is sorry for that.”

Judge William Hart described Nathan Bennett as an “incorrigible and dangerous paedophile”.

“Watching, as we did in this trial, the closed circuit television footage of the little children at King Street Nursery running around and playing brings a smile to the face of any decent person and any parent… happy, innocent toddlers in a secure setting,” the judge said.

“But the children we see were not secure.

“They were at risk because unknown to staff and parents you were lurking ready to abuse them and to pollute their innocence with your own vile desires.

“Nathan Bennett, having presided over your trial and having heard and seen the evidence upon which you were convicted, I am unhesitatingly driven to the conclusion that you are an incorrigible and dangerous paedophile with an uncontrollable and ungovernable sexual interest in male toddlers.

“Not only the evidence against you, but your own evidence at trial and your presentation leads me to that conclusion.

“I find it impossible to predict for how long you will remain such a danger.”

The judge added: “The simple fact of the matter though is that you prioritised your own sexual satisfaction over the welfare of these little children and that was due to your grossly distorted thinking and a degree of, to use an old fashioned word, evil.”

Bennett was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The families of the children affected by the abuse said they wanted answers to how Bennett was able to commit his crimes.

In a statement issued by law firm Leigh Day, which represents several of the families involved, they said: “Today’s sentence marks the end of a criminal investigation that has been devastating for families, but it does not begin to repair the harm caused to so many children.

“We entrusted our children to Partou King Street nursery believing they would be safe, cared for and nurtured.

“Instead, that trust was catastrophically broken by someone who abused his position in the most unimaginable way.

“We know concerns were raised to members of staff – we believe those warnings and complaints were not properly followed up or escalated.

“Had appropriate action been taken sooner, we fear some of the abuse children suffered may have been prevented.”

Leigh Day partner Andrew Lord, who represents a wider group of families affected by Bennett’s abuse, said: “This is one of the most deeply distressing cases any parent can imagine.

“Today’s sentence is an important step in holding Bennett accountable for his heinous crimes, but it does not address any wider issues that may have allowed him to continue working with very young children despite warning signs.

“We are continuing to investigate civil legal action on behalf of families who are seeking answers, accountability and assurances that safeguarding has drastically improved.”

Outside court, Avon and Somerset Detective Inspector Lucy Ford, who led the investigation, said: “Nathan Bennett is a predatory paedophile who grooms children in order to commit vile sexual crimes on very young victims.

“He manipulated his way into a position of trust which has given him access to victims who are just toddlers.”