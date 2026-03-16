Nursery worker jailed for 24 years for raping and abusing toddlers in his care

A predatory paedophile nursery worker who raped and abused young children in his care has been jailed for 24 years.

Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on the two and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery in Bristol to satisfy his “uncontrollable and ungovernable sexual interest in male toddlers”.

He was found guilty by a jury last month of eight charges including rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, relating to five children.

Bennett previously admitted 13 other charges relating to four of the five victims, who were aged two at the time.

Nathan Bennett was branded an ‘incorrigible and dangerous paedophile’ (Nathan Bennett/PA)

He was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 24 years, with an extended licence period of six years.

Passing sentence, Judge William Hart described Bennett as an “incorrigible and dangerous paedophile” who targeted the children to “pollute their innocence with your own vile desires”.

“I am unhesitatingly driven to the conclusion that you are an incorrigible and dangerous paedophile with an uncontrollable and ungovernable sexual interest in male toddlers,” the judge said.

“I find it impossible to predict for how long you will remain such a danger.

“The simple fact of the matter though is that you prioritised your own sexual satisfaction over the welfare of these little children and that was due to your grossly distorted thinking and a degree of, to use an old fashioned word, evil.”

In statements read to the court, the parents of some of Bennett’s victims detailed how he had destroyed their lives.

The mother of Child E said: “It is difficult to truly comprehend the severity of the impact this defendant’s actions have had upon our family.

“The guilt and anger has been overwhelming in that we sent him to the nursery, and we should have protected him. That is all we wanted to be able to do.

“What truly worries us is the future unknowns. What will he remember about his abuse? We will not know the true impact of Nathan’s actions for many years.

“We are determined only one life will be ruined and it will not be our son’s.”

Child B’s mother said: “Our son should have been safe. However, that feeling of safety has been snatched away from us and we have lost trust in humanity.”

Bennett was jailed at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

Child C’s parents said: “We feel manipulated, betrayed and completely let down. The strain has been overwhelming.

“What we want is simple – that he never has access to children again.”

The court heard that concerns were raised by parents and staff about Bennett’s behaviour towards the children in his care in February last year.

The police launched an investigation after staff caught him on CCTV putting his hands down the trousers of a child, which led to Bennett’s arrest and later the closure of the nursery.

He was noted by staff to sit children on his lap for lengthy periods of time, wear a pair of trousers with holes in the crotch area, and seemed “territorial” over certain toddlers and their parents, the court heard.

The families of the children affected by the abuse said they wanted answers as to how Bennett was able to commit his crimes.

In a statement issued by law firm Leigh Day, which represents several of the families involved, they said: “We entrusted our children to Partou King Street nursery believing they would be safe, cared for and nurtured.

“Instead, that trust was catastrophically broken by someone who abused his position in the most unimaginable way.

“We know concerns were raised to members of staff – we believe those warnings and complaints were not properly followed up or escalated.

“Had appropriate action been taken sooner, we fear some of the abuse children suffered may have been prevented.”

Leigh Day partner Andrew Lord, who represents a wider group of families affected by Bennett’s abuse, said: “This is one of the most deeply distressing cases any parent can imagine.

“Today’s sentence is an important step in holding Bennett accountable for his heinous crimes, but it does not address any wider issues that may have allowed him to continue working with very young children despite warning signs.

“We are continuing to investigate civil legal action on behalf of families who are seeking answers, accountability and assurances that safeguarding has drastically improved.”

The defendant, of Corston, Bath, was found guilty by the jury of:

– Two charges of raping a child under 13.

– Four charges of the sexual assault of a child under 13.

– Two charges of assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

He previously pleaded guilty to 13 other charges. They were:

– Eight charges of sexual assault of a child under 13.

– Four charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

– One charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Charly Pattison, defending, said Bennett had had a difficult upbringing as a child.

“Mr Bennett’s life was very isolated and absent of the usual social interactions,” she said.

“He does understand the harm and hurt he has caused and he is sorry for that.”

Bennett was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.