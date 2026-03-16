Mother appears in court charged with murder after baby girl fell from height

A mother has appeared in court charged with murdering her 18-day-old daughter after the baby fell from a residential property.

Zahira Byjaouane, 43, was not asked to enter a plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday and spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address during the minutes-long hearing.

She waved to loved ones in the public gallery as she entered and left the dock of the court.

Her case was deemed too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates’ court and was sent to the Old Bailey where she is due to appear on Wednesday.

Police officers at the scene in Westminster (Lucy North/PA)

Judge John Zani told her: “This case has to be dealt with at the higher court and you will be appearing at the Central Criminal Court in two days’ time which is March 18.

“It is in custody by reason of the nature of the allegations. Bail does not arise in this court.”

Police officers attended Horseferry Road in Westminster, central London, on Saturday morning, following reports that an infant had fallen from a height, the Metropolitan Police said over the weekend.

The baby girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted.