Meningitis outbreak: Why are students and young people at risk?

A school pupil and a student at the University of Kent have died following an outbreak of meningitis.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had been notified of 13 cases from Friday to Sunday in the Canterbury area and the specific strain had not yet been identified.

But what is meningitis, what are the symptoms, and why are young people at risk?

– What is meningitis and what causes it?

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis.

It can affect anyone but is more common in babies, children, teenagers and young adults.

Meningitis can be very serious if not treated quickly, and can lead to life-threatening sepsis and permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

– What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of meningitis and sepsis can include a high temperature, cold hands and feet, vomiting, confusion, muscle and joint pain, pale, mottled or blotchy skin, spots or a rash, a headache, a stiff neck, aversion to bright lights, being very sleepy and seizures.

Symptoms can appear in any order and some may not appear at all.

– Why are young people at risk?

According to Meningitis Now, one in four 15 to 19-year-olds carry meningococcal bacteria in the back of their throats, compared to one in 10 of the UK population.

Students queueing outside a building at the University of Kent in Canterbury on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

People can carry this harmlessly without becoming unwell, but it can be passed from person to person by coughing, sneezing and kissing.

Increased social interaction in this age group means the bacteria can be passed on more easily.

In universities, students can be more vulnerable because of living in more “cramped” housing or halls of residence. Young people also come together from all over the world to live, study and socialise.

– What causes these outbreaks and how serious are they?

Outbreaks can happen when a particular meningococcal strain enters a community where people are mixing closely.

Universities which include halls of residence, parties, and large social groups, can help the bacteria to spread more easily.

The Chemistry night club in Canterbury has been linked to the meningitis outbreak (Gareth Fuller/PA)

But the risk to the general public in Kent is low, with people at the highest risk usually close contacts of cases.

– How is meningitis treated?

Hospital treatment is recommended by the NHS for all cases of bacterial meningitis.

Treatments include antibiotics and fluids administered directly into a vein, oxygen if there are breathing difficulties, and in some cases steroid medication to prevent swelling around the brain.

Patients may need to stay in hospital for a few days or weeks.

In cases of mild meningitis, patients may be sent home if tests confirm it is viral, which usually gets better on its own. Most patients start to feel better within seven to 10 days.

But severe viral meningitis may also be treated in hospital.

– What action is being taken to stop the spread in Kent?

Close contacts of the University of Kent students affected will be given antibiotics.

On Sunday, the UKHSA said specialists were interviewing affected individuals and their families to “help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread”.

The agency had also worked with the University of Kent to provide advice letters to all 16,000 students, providing information on recent cases, the signs and symptoms of the illness, how to obtain antibiotics, and what to do if they felt unwell.

– Are there vaccines available for meningitis?

There are two vaccines for meningitis.

The MenACWY vaccine is a single dose jab that protects against four strains of meningococcal bacteria.

It is offered to teenagers in school and is also available to those entering university, up to the age of 25.

Experts say that this jab is “highly effective at protecting against invasive disease”.

But Andrew Preston, a professor of microbial pathogenicity at University of Bath, said that uptake among teenagers was about 73%.

“So there are a lot of unvaccinated students given the size of the student cohort,” he said.

The UKHSA was working with the University of Kent to provide advice letters to all 16,000 students (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elsewhere, there are the MenB, 6-in-1, pneumococcal and MMRV vaccines for babies and children.

– What should you do if you think you have meningitis?

The NHS recommends that people call 999 for an ambulance or go to their nearest A&E.

People are advised to trust their instincts, as someone with meningitis or sepsis can get a lot worse very quickly.