Drivers hit with 76m parking tickets since law aimed at stopping rogue firms

Private parking companies have issued 76 million tickets in the seven years since a parliamentary Bill for a still-awaited code of practice became law, according to new analysis.

Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, which calculated the figure, said it demonstrates “something fundamental is wrong with the system”.

The Parking (Code of Practice) Bill received royal assent on March 15 2019.

This was aimed at creating a code of conduct for the private parking sector after long-running accusations of misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

A code – which included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50 – was due to come into force across Britain by the end of 2023.

But it was withdrawn by the then-Conservative government in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

A new consultation on introducing a code was held by the Labour Government last year.

The RAC Foundation analysed the number of records obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by companies chasing vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks.

Between the start of April 2019 and the end of September last year the total was 68.4 million.

The RAC Foundation calculated there have been about eight million requests since then – based on a daily rate of 48,000 tickets – leading to a total of 76.4 million.

The Parking (Code of Practice) Bill received royal assent on March 15 2019 (Alamy/PA)

Steve Gooding, director of the charity, said: “No one denies there are some drivers who will always try it on, but the idea that the vast majority of the estimated 48,000 people who get ticketed daily set out to flout the rules is absurd.

“In this financial climate who knowingly risks getting charged a ‘penalty’ of typically £100?

“This suggests something fundamental is wrong with the system and we urge ministers to finally act to curb some of the power of the parking industry whose aim – which is understandable in a way – is to make as much money as possible.

“Clearly, there are big issues facing the Government but finally resetting the private parking landscape would bring a cheer from millions of motorists whilst still ensuring real offending is curtailed.”

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Motorists must be protected when using private car parks and we are determined to drive up standards in the industry.

“We have run a consultation on this issue and will set out further details on the private parking code of practice as soon as possible.”

Isaac Occhipinti, head of external affairs at industry body the British Parking Association, said: “The BPA recognises the need for a code of practice that reflects today’s motoring environment.

“With record numbers of vehicles on the road, the new framework is an important step to address current concerns, protect decent drivers and deter behaviour that harms communities.

“Parking charges act as a deterrent. When they are reduced, evidence shows that compliance falls, disruption rises and more people ultimately receive charges.”