Dozens of MPs call on Starmer to prevent Lords from blocking assisted dying Bill

More than 100 Labour MPs have written to the Prime Minister asking him to stop peers from purposefully blocking the passage of the assisted dying Bill.

In total, over 150 MPs have signed the private letter addressed to Sir Keir Starmer, including parliamentarians from the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

They have raised concerns about the slow progress of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill through the House of Lords, with only half of the 1,200 amendments up for consideration having been debated after 11 days of scrutiny.

Opponents of the Bill have been accused of trying to “talk out” the Bill as it makes its way through the Lords.

Labour MP Dr Peter Prinsley co-ordinated the letter (UK Parliament/PA)

Now, a joint letter co-ordinated by Peter Prinsley, the Labour MP for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, has urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the situation.

The MP and consultant doctor wrote: “A small number of peers have been using procedural tactics to block the Bill in the House of Lords and it now appears very likely that they will prevent it returning to the Commons before the end of this session.

“While we fully respect the Government’s neutrality on the principle of assisted dying, we are confident that you would agree with us that we cannot be neutral on the fundamental democratic principle that it is for the elected House of Commons to decide on this matter.”

His letter added: “Our constituents, in every part of the country, strongly support a change in the law and it is clear to us that the issue must be resolved sooner rather than later.

“Our ask is simple. That, whether or not the Bill returns through the private members’ bill ballot after the Kings Speech, time will be found for Parliament to come to a decision in the next session.

“It would remain a conscience issue for MPs, the Government’s neutrality would be maintained, and it need not take up time reserved for government business.”

Peers in the House of Lords during the debate for the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill last year (House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA)

Lord Falconer, a Labour former minister and the Bill’s sponsor through the House of Lords, has said the upper chamber is in danger of being seen as an “irrelevant talking shop” if it does not make progress on the Bill.

He has also insisted the Bill would not be at the “end of the road” should Parliament run out of time to conclude debate on it this session, and has vowed to use a rare parliamentary procedure to override peers.

The House of Lords is also facing pressure to make progress on the Bill from a public petition on Parliament’s website, which has more than 97,000 signatures.

“We believe the decision of MPs must be respected, especially on matters of social change, and that unelected Lords have a responsibility to scrutinise bills, not block them,” the petition says.

The Government’s stated position on the assisted dying Bill is that it will remain neutral, as changing the law should be a matter of individual conscience for parliamentarians.