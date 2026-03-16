Charles meets Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace

The King has met Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney during the politician’s visit to the UK amid the deepening Middle East crisis.

Charles held an audience with Mr Carney, a former Governor of the Bank of England, at Buckingham Palace on Monday afternoon.

The two men were photographed shaking hands on the 61st birthday of the foreign leader, who earlier in the day held a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Mark Carney and the King have met a number of times (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Keir discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Canadian counterpart in No 10 on Monday morning.

He thanked Mr Carney for Canada’s “invaluable” support for the “coalition of the willing” – the UK and French-led initiative to provide security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace process.

The US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf states have left the world facing rising energy costs and Nato countries have been challenged by US President Donald Trump to help defend shipping from Iranian attacks.