All options should be on table to keep Strait of Hormuz open, says Sarwar

All options should be on the table to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, the leader of Scottish Labour has suggested.

Asked if Sir Keir Starmer should back the US and send the Royal Navy into the key trading route, Anas Sarwar warned that “mobilising assets” into the region could prolong the conflict.

However, he added: “The UK has to constantly keep under review the actions it takes in order to protect its citizens and in order to protect our economy, so all options need to be on the table.”

Donald Trump has called on the UK and other Nato allies to help secure the critical waterway where a fifth of global oil passes.

Donald Trump warned it would be ‘very bad for the future of Nato’ if allies to do not help secure the Strait of Hormuz (Leon Neal/PA)

The Prime Minister said the UK would not be drawn into the “wider war” but said he was working with allies on a plan to keep it open.

Speaking to the Press Association in Glasgow, Mr Sarwar appeared to back Sir Keir’s approach.

Asked if the Royal Navy should be sent to the strait to keep it open, the Scottish Labour leader said: “Trying to mobilise assets into the Strait of Hormuz for weeks or months is only going to prolong the conflict and only going to prolong the economic challenges faced by every country around the world, including the UK.

“The best thing that can happen is for the war to end and for there to be a proper diplomatic solution going forward.

“Now, the UK has to constantly keep under review the actions it takes in order to protect its citizens and in order to protect our economy, so all options need to be on the table.

“But it’s right that the UK is not part of any offensive action. It’s right that it only acts to defend its allies in the region, as well as British citizens, and, of course, trying to defend the security of supply.”

Mr Sarwar urged the US and Israel to stop their “illegal” actions in the region to ensure a diplomatic solution can be found to prevent a “prolonged war” in the region.