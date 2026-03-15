Woman charged with murdering baby girl after she fell from height

A mother has been charged with murdering her baby girl after she fell from a residential property.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended Horseferry Road in Westminster, central London, after reports on Saturday morning that a baby had fallen from a height.

The 18-day-old infant was pronounced dead in hospital.

Zahira Byjaouane, 43, of Horseferry Road, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Flowers and a toy animal were left near the Peabody Estate building on Sunday morning, where a police cordon had been lifted.