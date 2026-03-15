Two dead after meningitis and septicaemia outbreak at university

Two people have died after an outbreak of an “invasive” disease causing meningitis and septicaemia at a university.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was notified of 13 cases with signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia from Friday to Sunday in the Canterbury area of Kent.

The UKHSA and the NHS are arranging antibiotics for some students at the University of Kent following a number of cases of invasive meningococcal disease although the specific strain has not yet been identified.

Two people are known to have died, the UKHSA said.

Meningococcal disease, which can include meningitis and septicaemia, is an uncommon but serious disease caused by meningococcal bacteria.

The UKHSA said “very occasionally” the meningococcal bacteria can cause serious illness, including inflammation of the lining of the brain and blood poisoning, which can rapidly lead to sepsis.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA regional deputy director for the South East, said: “We understand that many people at the university and in the wider community will be affected by this sad news and we would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family involved.

“Students and staff will understandably be feeling worried about the risk of further cases; however, we would like to reassure them that close contacts of cases have been given antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

“Advice and support is being offered to the wider student community, and to local hospitals and NHS 111, and we’re monitoring the situation closely.

“Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it’s essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass.

“Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover.

“That’s why it’s vital that, if a friend goes to bed unwell, you check on them regularly and don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting their GP or calling NHS 111 if they have these symptoms or you’re concerned about them. This could save their life.”