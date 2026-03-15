Three arrests made amid Al Quds Day demonstration and counter-protest

Three arrests have been made amid a protest and counter-protest for Al Quds Day, police said.

Al Quds Day demonstrators chanted “from the river to the sea” and held pictures of the late leader of Iran at a static protest in London on Sunday.

Scotland Yard had braced for a “difficult public order” environment, with at least 1,000 officers drafted in to manage the crowd.

In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers have made three arrests, one for showing support for a proscribed organisation, one for dangerous driving and a third for threatening and abusive behaviour.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood granted the police’s bid for a month-long ban on the annual march organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), making it the first time such a restriction on protest had been imposed since 2012.

However, people could still legally assemble and take part in a so-called “static protest”.

Hundreds of people began arriving from 1pm, many holding Palestine flags and banners, some reading “Free Palestine” and “No to Israeli occupation”.

Pictures of Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were also held up, some accompanied by the message “Choose the right side of history”.

Chants of “from the river to the sea” and “Israel is a terror state” could be heard.

In the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said “from the river to the sea” and similar slogans “incite hatred” against Jews.

The annual Al Quds Day demonstration in London had drawn criticism over apparent backing for the Iranian regime after its organisers expressed support for the country’s late leader.

Protesters take part in the annual protest rally by pro-Palestinian group Al Quds in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

A crowd of counter-protesters were seen on the opposite side of the Thames during a demonstration organised by Stop The Hate.

They waved Israeli flags while one sign read “Hamas is terrorist”.

Police vans were parked along the road and on nearby Lambeth Bridge.

Two police boats were seen on the River Thames.

It is thought to be the first time that Scotland Yard has used the river as a physical barrier to keep a large-scale protest and counter-protest apart.

All protests and counter-protests had to take place between Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges, and were permitted between 1pm and 3pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Al Quds Day is named after the Arabic name for Jerusalem and is usually held on the last Friday of Ramadan.