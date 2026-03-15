Taoiseach declines to ‘get involved in ping pong’ between Starmer and Kneecap

Irish premier Micheal Martin has declined to “get involved in commenting” on the “ping pong” between Sir Keir Starmer and Kneecap.

He said his involvement is “probably what they wanted”, adding he will not oblige.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that he would not get involved in the ‘ping pong’ between Kneecap and Sir Keir Starmer (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK Prime Minister last week said what the Irish language rap group stand for and says is “completely intolerable”.

It comes after the CPS lost an appeal against the throwing out of a case against group member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, who had been accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 2024.

Asked for reaction during a visit to Belfast last week, Sir Keir said: “My views on Kneecap are very well known in relation to what they stand for, and what they say, which is completely intolerable.

“I think the CPS were obviously subject to the High Court decision and they will be looking at the judgment very carefully.”

Mr Martin was asked for his view by the media during his visit to Philadelphia on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that he thinks what Irish rap group Kneecap stands for ‘is completely intolerable’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

He responded, saying he would not comment on Kneecap, as it is “probably what they want”.

“I’ve observed the degree to which this sort of ping pong gives oxygen, and so on, to groups, and that’s not my role,” he said.

“I’m concentrating on the more important business in terms of politics.

“I’m not going to get involved in commenting on Kneecap, I think that’s probably what they want, and I’m not going to oblige.”