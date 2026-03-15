Starmer and Trump discuss ‘importance’ of reopening Strait of Hormuz

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have spoken of the importance of reopening a key shipping route in the Middle East, in their first conversation since the US president called for Britain to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s stranglehold on oil tankers passing through the narrow sea passage has driven energy prices up across the world.

At home, its has resulted in the Government mulling over steps to help people with the cost of living.

On the global stage, the crisis has led Mr Trump to appeal to other world leaders – including Sir Keir – to help secure the strait with a naval presence.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Giving a readout of the Sunday call between Sir Keir and the US leader, a Downing Street spokeswoman said the pair “discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide”.

“The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict,” she added.

Sir Keir and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also agreed on the importance of ending the blockade in a separate call on Sunday.

Mr Trump’s plea for aid from the UK and other nations on Saturday came only a week after he said the US does not “need people that join wars after we’ve already won”, in response to reports that Britain was considering sending more warships to defend its bases in the region.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips the UK is “intensively” looking at what it can do to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Minehunting drones are one of the options the UK is considering sending to the strait to unblock Iran’s stranglehold, it is understood.

The Sunday Times, which first reported the proposals, said the minehunting drones could be deployed from the Royal Navy’s Mine and Threat Exploitation Group, which is currently in the Middle East.

There are growing concerns that Iran has begun placing mines in the narrow sea passage as part of its blockade.

Ed Miliband suggested Britain’s minesweeping ships were being considered for deployment to the Middle East (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Numerous oil tankers have come under fire as they attempted to pass through since the start of the conflict.

Mr Miliband also suggested Britain’s minesweeping ships were being considered for deployment.

The Royal Navy’s last minesweeper in the Middle East recently returned to the UK for maintenance.

The Energy Secretary also said the Government will “stand by the British people in this crisis” when asked whether plans to hike fuel duty in the autumn were being reconsidered.

Fuel duty, the 52.95p per litre tax on fuel paid at the pump, is due to rise for the first time in 16 years at the end of August.

Ministers have faced calls from their political rivals to U-turn on the planned 1p tax hike as it will add an extra burden to motorists beyond the oil price spikes caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Asked whether ministers would consider scrapping the planned tax rise in the wake of the energy price rises, Mr Miliband told the BBC: “Let me answer that by saying this, which is, I’ll be candid with you, we don’t know how long this conflict is going to go on and therefore, with five months to go until September, we will have to see where we are, obviously.”