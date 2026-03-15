Prince of Wales remembers Diana on Mother’s Day

The Prince of Wales said he remembers his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales “today and every day” as he shared a photograph of them together to mark Mother’s Day.

The picture, posted online for the first time from the family’s private collection, shows Diana with a two-year-old William in a field of flowers, taken at the family’s main home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire, in 1984.

William’s signed message, posted on social media site X, said: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W”

Diana, who died aged 36 following a road accident in Paris on August 31 1997, would have turned 65 on July 1 this year.

The royal family also posted a selection of photos on X to mark Mother’s Day.

They included a photo of the King and his sister Anne, now the Princess Royal, at Balmoral, Scotland, in 1953 with their mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The family are seated on a garden bench with the Queen’s corgi, Sue, in the background.

The photograph was taken before the births of Charles’ younger brothers, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh.

Other photos were shared of the late Queen with her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and of Camilla with her late mother Rosalind Shand.

The images are accompanied by the message: “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday.”