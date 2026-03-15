Police probe ‘death to IDF’ chant led by Bobby Vylan at Al Quds Day protest

Police are investigating “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” chants led by Bobby Vylan at the Al Quds Day demonstration.

The artist, real name Pascal Robinson-Foster, who is a member of punk duo Bob Vylan, repeated his controversial Glastonbury chant while appearing as a speaker at the protest on Sunday.

Those in the crowd appeared to join in.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of chanting made by a speaker at the Al Quds protest and will be investigating.

“We recognise the concern footage and chanting like this causes, particularly with London’s Jewish communities.

“When this language had been used previously we sought advice from the CPS who determined that there would be insufficient evidence to take a case forward.”

The force confirmed the investigation was in relation to the “death, death to the IDF” chant.

The Met said 12 arrests were made amid a protest and counter-protest on Sunday.

Scotland Yard had braced for a “difficult public order” environment, with at least 1,000 officers drafted in to manage the crowd.

Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “We saw significantly fewer people attend than we had anticipated. The restrictions and conditions meant many people chose to stay away and not to attend the protest or counter-protest.

“This shows our decision to apply for the ban was the right one. A static protest meant it was easier for officers to keep the two groups apart and prevent serious public disorder.

“We made 12 arrests including for showing support for a proscribed organisation, affray and for threatening or abusive behaviour. We are also investigating chants made by a speaker at the Al Quds protest.

“As I said from the outset, the decision to ban the protest march does not set a precedent and we will continue to consider each protest on a case-by-case basis.”

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood granted the police’s bid for a month-long ban on the annual march organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), making it the first time such a restriction on protest had been imposed since 2012.

However, people could still legally assemble and take part in a so-called “static protest”.

Hundreds of people began arriving from 1pm, many holding Palestine flags and banners, some reading “Free Palestine” and “No to Israeli occupation”.

One protester had a “Boom boom Tel Aviv” sign.

Pictures of Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were also held up, some accompanied by the message “Choose the right side of history”.

Chants of “from the river to the sea” and “Israel is a terror state” could be heard.

In the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said “from the river to the sea” and similar slogans “incite hatred” against Jews.

Protesters take part in the annual protest rally (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

The annual Al Quds Day demonstration in London had drawn criticism over apparent backing for the Iranian regime after its organisers expressed support for the country’s late leader.

A crowd of counter-protesters were seen on the opposite side of the Thames during a demonstration organised by Stop The Hate.

They waved Israeli flags while one sign read “Hamas is terrorist”.

Police vans were parked along the road and on nearby Lambeth Bridge.

Two police boats were seen on the River Thames.

It is thought to be the first time that Scotland Yard has used the river as a physical barrier to keep a large-scale protest and counter-protest apart.

All protests and counter-protests had to take place between Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges, and were permitted between 1pm and 3pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Al Quds Day is named after the Arabic name for Jerusalem and is usually held on the last Friday of Ramadan.