Micheal Martin hails vibrancy of Irish-American community on St Patrick’s Day

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has hailed the vibrancy of the Irish-American community in Philadelphia after taking part in the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade as a guest of honour.

Mr Martin was greeted by US Congressman Brendan Boyle at the start of the route on Sunday morning before walking with the VIP guests, along with his wife Mary and waving to those who came out to cheer on the procession, which recognised the Irish contribution in the previous 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The parade itself is older than the United States, running for the 255th year in 2026, with crowds estimated in the tens of thousands.

The Taoiseach was greeted by a number of well-wishers along the route, as well as sampling some of the produce at a Kerrygold stand.

The Taoiseach broke off from the main parade at Independence Hall, where he received a tour of the historic building, which includes the room where the Declaration of Independence was formally signed by most delegates on August 2 1776.

Mr Boyle said he was “proud and honoured to have my friend the Taoiseach Micheal Martin” attend the parade in Philadelphia, which he described as the “birthplace of the US”, at a special time of year for those of Irish heritage, or those who wish they were, adding: “We are all Irish today”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, his wife Mary O’Shea, Brendan Boyleband Irish Ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason (Niall Carson/PA)

He presented Mr Martin with a congressional record statement, which was read into the House of Representatives record a few days ago, commemorating the role that Irish Americans played in helping to achieve US independence.

“When you think of those years, and how unlikely American independence was, we can be proud that so many of Irish birth and Irish descent played a role in making the American revolution a success, lest anyone think I am exaggerating about the role of Irish Americans in achieving American independence, when the war was over in 1783, Lord Mountjoy, in front of Parliament, complained, ‘we just lost America because of the Irish’.

“His complaint is my proud boast.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it was a special moment to visit Philadelphia, the birthplace of the US (Niall Carson/PA)

Responding, Mr Martin said it was a special moment for him as a student of history to visit the birthplace of the US.

“In particular, this visit this year is recognising the extraordinary contribution of the Irish to American independence, and over the last two days, a lot has been revealed to us, you can read so much in the history books, but you have to walk the streets of those great people who created, not just a template for American independence, but lit a flame that really lit up the rest of the world, that created other self determination movements across the world, and of course in our own country, the 1916 Proclamation, which takes inspiration from the ideals of the American Declaration of Independence.

“It reaffirms the connection and the relationship between the United States and Ireland, it’s foundational and it’s historic.”

Both men laid a wreath together at the base of a statue of Commodore John Barry, a US Naval commander, originally from Co Wexford, who is hailed as a hero for capturing British ships amid sea battles during the American Revolution and is known as the father of the American Navy.