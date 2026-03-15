It took ‘too long’ for Celtic and Rangers to condemn fan disorder – Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister has said it took “too long” for Rangers and Celtic to condemn the disorder that marred the end of last weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Speaking during an interview for the BBC’s Scotcast podcast, John Swinney criticised the fact four days passed before either club commented on the violence at Ibrox Stadium last Sunday.

A number of arrests were made after supporters of both clubs stormed the pitch at the conclusion of the match and stewards and police were attacked.

During the interview, which is due to be released on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I think we’ve got to try to bring the clubs together with the football authorities because at a very basic level, I am not prepared to tolerate that violence at a football match.”

Asked whether the two clubs were taking the issue seriously, Mr Swinney said: “I think it took them too long to say anything about it, bluntly.”

It was not until March 12 that both clubs issued statements, with Rangers saying it “unequivocally” condemned fan disorder while Celtic said “examples of unacceptable behaviour” must be addressed.

The First Minister also accused some supporters of going to the game with “malicious intent”.

Disorder broke out at the end of the game (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Who needs to go to a football match wearing a balaclava? It wasn’t very cold that day,” he said.

“You’re going there with malicious intent. You don’t need to wear a balaclava.”

Speaking to the Press Association following the clashes, Mr Swinney said he would not take his teenage son to an Old Firm game. However he stopped short of suggesting future Rangers v Celtic fixtures should be played behind closed doors, without supporters in attendance.

“I would rather that’s not the case but I think none of us can watch those scenes and think that there isn’t something that’s got to give as a consequence of what happened at the weekend,” he said.

“I want to take time to engage… the clubs and the SFA, to identify what’s the best course of action to take.”

Clashes have flared in recent years when the two teams have faced each other, including in the 2024 League Cup final when police were forced to use special powers to lower the bar for searches to take place following reports of missiles being thrown at officers and the windows of a city centre pub being smashed.

First Minister John Swinney said he would not take his teenage son to an Old Firm game (Jane Barlow/PA)

In its statement on the incident, Rangers FC said: “The disorder that occurred on Sunday was unacceptable and we condemn it unequivocally.

“Safety must always come first in football, for supporters, players and everyone working in and around the game.

“We also want to recognise the efforts of the many staff, stewards and emergency services who operated in extremely difficult circumstances on the day.”

The club added that there should be a “thorough and wide-ranging” review into the events surrounding the match, and that those convicted could face being banned from the stadium as well as the “potential withdrawal of ticketing privileges”.

The Celtic FC statement said: “There are clearly serious issues to be addressed and examples of unacceptable behaviour which require appropriate responses.”

However in an interview with Celtic TV on Thursday, the club’s interim chairman Brian Wilson said actions are more important than “condemnatory statements”.

“If this could be resolved by statements of condemnation, it would have been resolved decades ago,” he said.

“Really it’s actions that matter, and the way that we as a club handle these experiences, and the way others handle these experiences.

“So I think if you’re going to ask for condemnation you have to be more specific, and there are certainly things which I would happily condemn and regret.”