Irish eyes smiling as thousands celebrate St Patrick’s Day in London

Simon Harris, the Irish deputy premier, has praised London as “one of the most Irish cities in the world” as he helped celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the capital.

A parade including marching bands, dancers and a giant model of the Irish patron saint wove its way from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Organisers had expected more than 50,000 people would turn the centre of the city all shades of green ahead of the Irish national day on March 17.

A giant model of the Irish patron saint was a feature of the parade (Lucy North/PA)

Shamrocks appeared on everything from sunglasses, babygrows, T-shirts, headbands and leprechaun and jester hats.

This year’s annual event was designed by the London Mayor’s office as a family-friendly day of entertainment to celebrate Irish culture.

Tanaiste Simon Harris speaking on stage in Trafalgar Square (Lucy North/PA)

Speaking from the stage in Trafalgar Square, Tanaiste Mr Harris said of London: “We help build this great city. We help contribute to this great city and I’m so proud of the links between London and Ireland, between Ireland and Britain.

“Today is an opportunity to celebrate – to celebrate our values, celebrate our connectivity and to celebrate our connection.”

Men dressed as giant leprechauns handed out bags of Tayto crisps to children as they watched the bagpipes, drumming, dancing and songs during the colourful parade which included dignitaries and grassroots organisations from the Irish community, including Travellers.

Performers during the St Patrick’s Day parade (Lucy North/PA)

The flags of the Irish counties were carried aloft as a dance troupe performed a traditional jig.

Among the crowd was Tesco worker Linda Martin, 59, from Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, who wore a green scarf and a large hat festooned with leprechaun teddy bears.

She said: “I have been to Ireland a few times and they make me feel very welcome over there.

Linda Martin and Ignatius Linane came out to watch the parade (Lucy North/PA)

“I always feel welcome, friendly, just happy. I just love the atmosphere – and I have always been into things with leprechauns on even when I was a kid.”

Her partner Ignatius Linane, 69, a retired gardener, of Finsbury Park, north London, wore a hat with Irish flags.

He said: “We have been coming here for years (to the parade). We just enjoy it.”

Broadcaster Emma Dabiri, whose background is Irish and Nigerian, said she was “honoured” to be grand marshal for the parade.

Irish dancers jigged along the parade route (Lucy North/PA)

Stating she is very proud of her heritage, she added: “I have lived in London for years.

“The city is very important to me, so to be able to represent the country that I come from, and that is my heritage in the city that I lived in for so long is really beautiful.

“My Irishness is something that is very important to me. I am very proud of being Irish.”

She said Ireland is becoming more diverse and there is an “evolution” in language, culture and connections to traditions which is “really beautiful”.

The colours of the Irish flag were in abundance (Lucy North/PA)

Acts appearing on the main stage in Trafalgar Square were picked to showcase a mix of traditional and contemporary styles.

Comedian Rachel Galvo acted as host and Irish Sign Language was provided for the performances.

Entertainment was provided by Irish singer Nell Mescal, Moonlight: The Philip Lynott Enigma musical; the London Bodhran Band, the choir from the Irish Culture Centre Hammersmith, and Jig and Swig, a social Irish dancing group.

Celebrity chef and new MasterChef co-host Anna Haugh and The Wee Sister restaurant pop-up served Irish dishes in Trafalgar Square, alongside a range of food, craft and cultural stalls.