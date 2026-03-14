Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby girl falls from property

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby girl fell from a property.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended Horseferry Road in Westminster, central London, after reports on Saturday morning that a baby had fallen from a residential property.

The baby girl – aged 18 days – was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said: “Our thoughts today are with the baby’s family.

“The death of an infant is always an extremely tragic occurrence, and officers are making urgent inquiries around the circumstances.

“At this stage, we believe the incident occurred within a domestic context, but we are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.”