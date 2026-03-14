Tributes paid to ‘much-loved mother’ amid murder investigation

Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved mother” whose death is being investigated as murder.

Suffolk Police said officers were called at 1.10am on Tuesday over concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Russet Road, Ipswich.

On arrival at the premises, officers found a woman who was unresponsive, and she was declared dead a short time later.

Police said, subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, she had been identified as Karlie Sone, 28, from Ipswich.

Ms Sone’s family she was the “most beautiful caring soul you could ever wish to meet”.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to provide funds for her funeral and support for her two daughters has raised more than £19,000.

In a statement issued by police, Ms Sone’s family added: “Our beloved Karlie Sone was a much-loved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, auntie, and friend.

“Our family is absolutely devastated that our beautiful Karlie has been ripped away from her two daughters and her family and friends, leaving an unfillable void in all of our hearts.

“The tragic loss of Karlie has meant that her daughters will now have to face life and grow up without their amazing loving mummy by their side. They were her absolute world.

“Karlie will always be in our thoughts and memories, and she will never be forgotten. Although she will be sorely missed, she will live on through her daughters who will always be loved and cherished as she would have wanted.

“We will never get over losing Karlie, and we will forever be heartbroken.”

Paul Stevenson, of Fletcher Road in Ipswich, has been charged with Ms Sone’s murder.

The 39-year-old has been remanded in custody pending his next hearing on May 11.