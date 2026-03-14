Swinney announces £11m support for Glasgow fire impact

First Minister John Swinney has announced £11 million in funding for Glasgow in the wake of the Union Street fire.

The blaze ripped through a 19th century building last week, destroying businesses and disrupting services at the nearby Glasgow Central station until at least Wednesday.

Speaking at the SNP’s conference in Edinburgh on Saturday, the First Minister announced a £10 million support package for “the council, businesses and agencies” to help rebuild.

The First Minister was speaking at the SNP conference on Saturday (Greg MacVean/PA)

The share of the fund which will be dished out is yet to be decided.

Following the news that the existing facade of the building will have to be pulled down over safety concerns, Mr Swinney also announced the Scottish Government would cover the £1 million cost of demolition.

“This SNP Government will underwrite the cost of clearing the site, meaning that not a single penny of the city’s public services budget will be lost in that task,” he said.

“And we will do more – some businesses have been utterly devastated, others in the area are suffering real hardship.

“Today, I can announce a £10 million recovery fund to support the council, businesses and agencies to help rebuild and renew that vital part of the city.

“Let me be clear today, we will stand by our biggest city in its hour of need – the SNP will do everything in our power to make Glasgow flourish again.”

Mr Swinney went on to praise the response from Glasgow residents, who raised tens of thousands of pounds for impacted businesses.

“The city rallied around the businesses and the livelihoods which had been lost,” he said.

“And the emergency services, the firefighters who risked their lives to ensure people’s safety.

“When times are tough, Scotland pulls together to look after one other.”

Responding to the news, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “The support Glasgow has had from the Scottish Government since Sunday’s terrible fire has been hugely important – and that is going to continue to be the case as we move on from an emergency response into recovery.

“The first call I took on Monday morning was from the First Minister.

“He was absolutely clear then that this was an incident with a national impact, and that Glasgow wouldn’t stand alone in building back from it.

“So, while I was always sure help would be forthcoming, it is really pleasing to see that starting to take shape at pace, with his announcement this afternoon.

“This is meaningful support, not just for the council and those suffering hardship – but an investment in the future of the city centre.”