Public to vote on artists shortlisted to create work from Sycamore Gap tree wood

The public is being invited to vote on which of six shortlisted artists should create an artwork from the wood of the illegally felled Sycamore Gap tree.

In September, the National Trust called on artists, organisations and creative agencies across the country to present ideas for a “nationally important” commission that helps shape the tree’s next chapter by using half of its timber.

The charity unveiled the finalists on Saturday at the same time as the public ballot opens, with voting running until March 28.

Artwork for Twirl by Trigger, one of the six shortlisted artists (Trigger/National Trust)

People will be able to select from the six different visions for how the tree’s story, symbolism and memory can live on for future generations.

The public’s input will contribute to 30% of the final decision, while scores from a judging panel made up of nature and art experts will make up 70%.

It comes more than two years after Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, from Cumbria, travelled to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland during Storm Agnes in 2023 to cut down the world-famous tree, which is thought to have been planted in the late 1880s.

Artwork for Viewpoint by Alex Hartley and Tom James (Alex Hartley and Tom James/National Trust)

The act of vandalism sparked national outrage and an outpouring of grief for the widely loved landmark.

Annie Reilly, National Trust public engagement director and chairwoman of the judging panel, said: “Over the past two years, we’ve heard extraordinary stories about what the Sycamore Gap tree meant to people – from moments of celebration and milestones to quiet memories of loss, connection and reflection.

“It became more than a tree; it became part of the emotional landscape of the nation.”

Artwork for Stories of 1,000 trees by Sam Williams Studio (Sam Williams Studio/National Trust)

Ms Reilly said the vote will give the public the opportunity to “help share the ongoing story”.

“Each of the six proposals honours the tree in a different way, and we want people to choose the idea that captures what the Sycamore Gap tree meant to them,” she said.

Shortlisted proposals include ideas that transform the Sycamore Gap tree wood into new artworks and sculptural installations.

Artwork for Sycamore Gap Black by Mary Dalton (Peter Barker/National Trust)

Also put forward are nationwide participatory projects that gather personal stories, distribute symbolic carved seeds, build platforms for conversations about climate or bring communities together in song and remembrance.

The six artists or collaborations are Alex Hartley and Tom James, based in Devon and London, Helix Arts x George King Architects, based in the North East, Mary Dalton, based in Hampshire, non zero one, based in London, Sam Williams Studio, based in Sussex, and Trigger, based in Bristol.

The wood is now ready for artists to work with after being stored to season over the past 28 months.

Artwork for The People’s Tree, A Shared Story by Helix Arts x George King Architects (Helix Arts x George King Architects/National Trust)

The winner will be announced later in the spring and the final artwork is expected to be completed by 2028.

The initiative comes as part of a wider public engagement programme responding to the tree’s felling, supported by Northumberland National Park Authority (NNPA), Historic England, the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership and the National Trust.

So far, the main section of the tree’s trunk has been installed at the gateway to Northumberland National Park, where the tree once stood.

Artwork for SEEDS by non zero one (non zero one/National Trust)

Heartwood prints from a cross-section of the trunk created by printmaker Shona Branigan are now on display at Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland.

And UK communities were invited to apply for one of the 49 saplings grown from seeds rescued from the original tree and they have now been planted across the country.

People can cast up to three votes using a valid email address at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sycamore-gap-commission.