New Labour era minister Phil Woolas dies aged 66, family announce

Phil Woolas, a Labour former minister and MP, has died at the age of 66, his family and close friends have announced.

Mr Woolas, who died in the early hours of Saturday, served as a minister in both the Blair and Brown governments, and as MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth between 1997 and 2010.

A statement attributed to his family and close friends announcing his death said he had “battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma”.

It said: “Phil Woolas, former Labour MP and minister, has died aged 66.

“For more than a year he battled the brain cancer, glioblastoma. He leaves his wife Tracey, his sons Josh and Jed and a new grandson, and many friends and former colleagues who will all miss him greatly.

Phil Woolas was the Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth between 1997 and 2010 (PA)

“Before entering Parliament, Phil was NUS president, TV producer and GMB union communications director.

“He served as MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth from 1997 to 2010, and a minister in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments – appointed successively: whip, deputy leader of the Commons, local government minister, environment minister and immigration minister.”

In a notable moment of his career at the Home Office, Mr Woolas was on one occasion confronted by actor Joanna Lumley during a live press conference to make concessions over the rights of Gurkhas to remain in the UK.

The statement from his friends and family added: “From 2011 onwards, Phil set up and ran his own political and risk consultancy.

“For more than 25 years, Phil was the chair of The Ace Centre, an Oldham charity helping people with communication difficulties, that he led to become a national charity leader in assistive technology for severely disabled people.”