Militaries involved in illegal wars ‘would be banned from independent Scotland’

An independent Scotland would ban the militaries of countries involved in “illegal conflicts” from the country, John Swinney has said.

In a swipe at the US and Israeli governments over their attacks on Iran, the First Minister said a newly-independent Scotland would enshrine in its constitution a ban on foreign militaries involved in illegal conflicts abroad.

The US military regularly uses Prestwick Airport – which is owned by the Scottish Government and operated by an arms-length company – which has drawn criticism for Mr Swinney and his ministers.

Speaking at his party’s conference in Edinburgh on Saturday, the First Minister said: “We will always speak up for the protection of innocent civilians and international law.

“But as an independent country we could do more.

“We will demonstrate not just with words but with actions how Scotland can be a voice for peace.

“We will use the powers of independence to enshrine into our constitution a legally binding ban on nuclear weapons on our soil and in our seas.

“And we will go further – with independence, we will ban any foreign military power engaged in illegal conflicts from our shores.

“Two statements will be written directly into the very foundational document of our new nation – not in our name, not in our country.”

The First Minister told delegates the action in Iran has “no basis in international law”, saying: “Right now, once again, the world is watching as war rages in the Middle East.

“We all know the Iranian regime is brutal and illegitimate.

“It has brought untold suffering on its own citizens, and on people across the region.

Mr Swinney called for an end to the war (Greg MacVean/PA)

“But that does not justify what we are seeing on our television screens every night.

“Tehran in flames, whole streets on fire, schools bombed, thousands killed.

“The Iranian regime have terrorised their own population. Now, those self-same civilians are dying at the hands of American and Israeli bombs.

So let me be clear – the unjustifiable actions of the United States and Israel have no basis under international law.

“They must stop.

“For the sake of the innocent children of Iran, for the sake of peace, our call is for diplomacy, for de-escalation, and an end to this war.”