Better future possible for Scotland away from Westminster, John Swinney to say

A better future for Scotland away from Westminster’s “broken” economic model is possible, John Swinney will say today.

The First Minister will tell the SNP’s pre-election conference in Edinburgh that Westminster will never work for Scotland.

The party leader will link the UK Government’s handling of the economy to the cost of living crisis.

John Swinney will make the case for independence on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)

He is expected to say: “All across Scotland, the message is the same. People struggling to put food on the table or scared to put the heating on.

“Parents worried their kids will never be able to afford the life they enjoyed.

“And people who have worked their whole lives finding that their pension just isn’t enough.

“Quite simply, the Westminster economic model is totally broken. It doesn’t generate enough money for public services for the people.

“And it looks the other way as the super-rich get richer. Westminster hasn’t worked for Scotland,

“Westminster doesn’t work for Scotland. Westminster will never work for Scotland.”

Mr Swinney will claim that Westminster “wants you to believe that this is as good as it gets”, something he said the SNP “will never accept”.

“Because the good news is, a much brighter future for Scotland is ours to build,” he will add.

“To glimpse that future we only have to lift our heads and look to our independent neighbours.

“All around us right now there are countries, just like Scotland, showing us the way.

“Higher living standards. Less inequality. Higher pensions. Less poverty. More money for public services.

“That is the standard to which Scotland should aspire. Scotland has more than what it takes to match them.

“Our people are every bit as talented and we’ve got natural resources that most could only dream of.

“The fresh start that Scotland needs is within our grasp because at this election, we are not just in it to win government.

“We’re in it to win independence for Scotland.”