Who were the 17 victims of the Dunblane massacre?

Sixteen children and their teacher were killed in the Dunblane atrocity 30 years ago.

Those who died were:

Victoria Clydesdale, five, whose mother Lynne had wanted her to stay at home the day the shooting happened because she had a rash. But the little girl was determined to go because it was gym day.

Her mother Lynne Clydesdale, said: “What am I going to do without her? She said six bye-byes to me as she went down the path to go to school – now I’ll never see her again.”

Emma Crozier, five. Described by neighbours as “lively, charming and bright”. Her father John and siblings Jack and Ellie went on to campaign for greater gun controls.

Melissa Currie, five, whose family lived in a bungalow close to the school.

Charlotte Dunn, five. Her family moved to Dunblane only a few months before the massacre. Teachers at her previous school, Cradley Church of England primary school in the West Midlands, described her as a lovely bright, bubbly girl who was full of promise. She and schoolfriend Melissa Currie had a joint funeral service in Dunblane Cathedral.

A memorial plaque was created in memory of the victims (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kevin Hasell, five, whose elder sister also attended the school. He was described by neighbours as “a loveable wee thing, a typical boy”.

Ross Irvine, five, was the last of the Dunblane children to be laid to rest at a private funeral service.

David Kerr, five, whose family left his favourite cuddly toy beside his body after saying their last farewells at the hospital in Stirling.

Mhairi MacBeath, five, whose father Murray had died in October a few months before the massacre. Mhairi’s funeral service included an extract from one of her favourite bedtime stories, which her father used to read to her.

Some funerals took place at Dunblane Cathedral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Teacher Gwen Mayor, 45. Last year she was honoured with the Elizabeth Emblem, which was introduced in 2024 for public servants who died in the line of duty. Speaking last year her husband, Rodney Mayor, said: “You would have to have known Gwen to know that she would have done whatever trying to protect the children in her care.

“She paid the ultimate price for that commitment. Finally, we now feel that she has been honoured for what happened that day.”

Brett McKinnon, six, who lived in the same street as Joanna Ross. His funeral service included an AA Milne poem which ended: “But now I’m six, I’m as clever as clever. So I think I’ll be six now for ever and ever.”

Abigail McLennan, five, described by neighbours as “a dainty little girl” with two elder sisters.

Emily Morton, five. Her mother Kathryn was on duty at Stirling Royal Infirmary as a cytologist when news of the massacre broke. Her husband Leslie rushed to the hospital and together they went to the school.

Sophie North, five, an only child, whose mother Barbara died of cancer at the age of 31 in 1993. Her father Mick has gone on to become a prominent anti-gun campaigner. Paying tribute to his daughter in March 1996 he described his daughter as “the most precious gift I ever had” and “such a very special little girl”.

John Petrie, five. Described as “a lovely wee boy with a cheeky face”.

Joanna Ross, five, a close friend of Emma Crozier. A joint funeral service was held for them where they were remembered as “wee angels”.

Hannah Scott, five, remembered as a happy and chirpy youngster who was a popular playmate.

Megan Turner, five. Her mother Kareen Turner said: “Every parent of every child will say theirs was special. But Megan was so, so special to us. She was so full of life – always jumping and running.

“She stood on her head more than on her feet – she was wonderful.”