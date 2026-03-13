UK calls for allies to keep pressure on Russia after US eases oil sanctions

Allies must maintain pressure on the Kremlin’s war chest, Downing Street has warned, after the US loosened some sanctions on Russian oil amid global pressures triggered by the Iran conflict.

No 10 said Britain remained committed to bringing “maximum” financial strain on Moscow and that the “best way” to stop the country from supporting hostile actors was through collective efforts to end the Ukraine war.

It comes as RAF jets extended their action to Bahrain after the Middle East conflict spiralled this week, with Tehran launching multiple attacks on Gulf states and warnings from its new supreme leader about hosting American bases.

Iran’s continued blockade of a key oil shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz as part of its retaliation for ongoing US-Israeli strikes has seen prices jump to about 100 dollars per barrel, threatening higher inflation across the world.

In a bid to curb the economic fallout, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the US was temporarily allowing “permit countries” to purchase Russian oil already in transit.

He said the short-term measure would “not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government”.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer was disappointed by the move, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Ultimately, it’s obviously a decision for the US, but our position is clear. All partners should maintain pressure on Russia and its war chest.

“Our support for Ukraine is degrading Russia’s ability to wage war around the globe, both militarily and financially.

“The best way to continue to stop Russia supporting hostile actors is to continue on collective pressure and end the war in Ukraine.”

Pressed on whether he could rule out the UK weakening its sanctions regime, the official said: “Our sanctions remain, there’s no question about that.

“We remain committed to exerting that maximum economic pressure.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper with her Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Earlier on Friday, Sir Keir said people are “really worried” about the impact of the Iran conflict and “want to see us doing all we can to de-escalate” amid mounting concerns about the cost of living.

Cabinet ministers have linked the threat from Iran with that of its ally Russia, warning that the Middle East conflict benefits President Vladimir Putin.

Foregn Secretary Yvette Cooper, who has visited Saudi Arabia in a show of solidarity with Gulf states targeted by Iran, said Moscow and Tehran were attempting to “hijack the global economy”.

“We have seen these links between Russia and Iran over an extended period of time,” she told the Press Association.

“We’re seeing it in terms of technology, we see it in terms of the approach, we see it in terms of these kinds of tactics, and we see it in terms of the way these two states try to support each other and try to benefit together from attempting to hijack the global economy.”

She added: “We are very clear about the threat from both Russia and from Iran to the global economy and to all of our wellbeing.”

But Ms Cooper declined to criticise the easing of US sanctions on some Russian oil in the face of rising prices, saying it was a “specific, targeted issue”.

She visited a British military base in Saudi Arabia on Friday to speak to troops from 9 (Plassey) Battery, Royal Artillery protecting the country’s critical national infrastructure.

Defence Secretary John Healey visited the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The base is part of a long-running deployment providing air defence support for Saudi Arabia, which began in 2022 at Riyadh’s invitation following a one-way drone attack on the country.

Defence Secretary John Healey was briefed on the latest updates on British action in the conflict during a visit to the Northwood military headquarters in Hertfordshire on Thursday.

Mr Healey said Mr Putin’s “hidden hand” was behind some of the Iranian tactics and he said the Russian president was benefiting from the surge in oil prices.

“It helps him with a fresh supply of funds for his brutal war in Ukraine,” he said.

Sir Keir has vowed to “de-escalate the situation” and said he was co-ordinating with other world leaders on the supply of oil.

As part of that effort Ms Cooper met a range of Saudi ministers on Thursday, including the energy minister and foreign minister.

She also addressed a special meeting of the Gulf Co-operation Council’s (GCC) foreign ministers on regional stability and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s threats to the Strait of Hormuz.

GCC secretary-general Jasem Al-Budaiwi thanked Ms Cooper for the UK’s military and “moral support”.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran on Truth Social, saying his military has “unparalleled power”.

He wrote: “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.”