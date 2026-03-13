Sister of Dunblane victim says UK gun laws ‘at risk’

The sister of a five-year-old girl killed in the Dunblane massacre has said “we cannot let people forget” and warned that UK gun laws are “at risk” 30 years on.

Ellie Crozier’s sister Emma was one of the 16 children murdered along with their teacher in the shooting at Dunblane Primary School on March 13 1996.

Ms Crozier, 28, said she and her brother Jack will always wonder what their relationship with their sister would have been like, and that she “was and still is deeply loved” by her family.

Following Emma’s death, her parents were among those who campaigned for tighter gun controls and she and her brother have also become involved in campaigning.

Emma Crozier, aged five, died in the Dunblane massacre (family handout/PA)

Reflecting on the impact her sister’s death had on her family, Ms Crozier told the Press Association: “Growing up, we talked about Emma a lot and openly.

“My parents went through one of the most traumatic events a parent can go through and used their grief to make our corner of the planet safer.

“Emma was and still is deeply loved. My brother and I are really close. We’ll always wonder what our relationship with Emma would have been like.

“At the end of the day, I should have a big sister, and that will always be felt.”

Ms Crozier said that Dunblane has a “beautiful and resilient community”, and that while the loss is still felt “the love is felt too”.

However, she said that 30 years on from the tragedy many people living in Dunblane do not know about the shooting or were too young at the time to remember it.

She said: “This is why it’s important we talk about Dunblane, we cannot let people forget.”

In the wake of the massacre, the Snowdrop Petition campaign, set up by a group of parents from the Dunblane area, gathered more than 700,000 signatures backing a ban on the private ownership of handguns.

Following outrage and anti-gun campaigning, a ban on most handguns was introduced in 1997 by John Major’s Conservative government.

Later that year, legislation widening the ban to include all cartridge ammunition handguns was introduced by Tony Blair’s Labour government.

However, Ms Crozier said a lot has changed in the 30 years since the shooting and stressed it is important that legislation matches current circumstances.

She warned that while UK laws are strict they are “at risk” amid changes in society.

She said: “The world is bigger in so many ways and inevitably cultures shift too. Something we’ve noticed is a shift in attitudes towards guns.

“An example of this can be seen in the American-style shooting ranges you can see in gun clubs here in Scotland, in video games – you can even 3D-print guns.

“Our laws are strict, but they are not perfect, and they are also at risk. Whenever we allow easier access to guns, we create loopholes that allow these dangerous weapons to fall into the wrong hands.

Ellie Crozier said ordinary people can affect incredible change (family handout/PA)

“There is a notion, even from various politicians, that our laws should be relaxed. This cannot happen, under any circumstances. The cost is too high.”

She and her brother have also been to the US to campaign for tighter gun controls there.

She said she thinks there is the prospect of laws changing as although there is a “strong, collected and powerful gun lobby”, generally people agree that they want their children to be safe.

She said: “There are some incredible activists in America, as well as congresspeople who genuinely want to see and affect change.

“The Snowdrop Campaign started with three women who decided that they wanted to make sure Dunblane would never be repeated. These were ‘ordinary’ women with no political or media backgrounds.

“I think a lot of people feel that they need to be directly affected by something to speak up about it.

“The Snowdrop Campaign is the perfect example of how ordinary people can affect incredible change.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Thirty years on, our thoughts remain with the family and friends who lost loved ones in the Dunblane school shooting.

“Firearms offences are at the lowest level since 2003. This government continues to keep firearms controls under constant review, and we ensure our laws keep pace and cover the latest threats, including 3D printed firearms.”