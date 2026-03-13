Scots have growing confidence in SNP, claims Swinney ahead of conference

Scotland’s First Minister said the country has a “growing confidence” in the SNP, ahead of the party’s final conference before May’s election.

Delegates will meet in Edinburgh for the one-day event on Saturday enjoying a consistent polling lead, while Labour and Reform UK battle for second place.

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of the conference, John Swinney said his party was “in tune” with the priorities of Scots and has seen an increase in polling support.

However, opinion polls since 2024 have shown steady backing for the SNP, with the lead Mr Swinney’s party enjoys appearing to be based on the collapse of Labour backing since Sir Keir Starmer entered Downing Street.

“I think the key point for people in Scotland is that the SNP is leading the opinion polls,” he said.

“That’s because we’re a party in tune with the priorities of the people of Scotland.

“A Government that’s improving the National Health Service, reducing waiting times, improving access to GP services and a Government that’s acting to tackle the cost-of-living challenges that are facing everyone in our country.

“So people in Scotland have a growing confidence in the SNP Government, because the SNP delivers for the people of Scotland – we’re on Scotland’s side at all times.”

In 2021 – under the leadership of Nicola Sturgeon – the SNP won around 48% of the constituency vote and 40% of the regional list vote.

But polls in recent years have put support in the mid to high thirties range for the constituency and low thirties in the regions, despite some seat projections suggesting the party could return 64 MSPs.

John Swinney will speak to party members on Saturday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)

Asked if he was concerned about the support compared to five years ago, the First Minister said: “Support for the SNP is growing under my leadership and I’m pleased to see that.

“Obviously we’ve got a way to go until the election and we’ve got to put forward the arguments about how an SNP Government is improving the lives of people in Scotland by addressing the cost-of-living challenges that we face by improving the National Health Service and reducing waiting times.

“So theses are all the things that we will concentrate on explaining to the public in Scotland.”

He added: “But I think fundamentally at the heart of this election is a choice about where hope comes from for people in Scotland.

“Hope, for me, comes from Scotland being able to decide our own priorities as an independent country, being able to build a strong and positive relationship with our European partners, being able to use all the powers of independence to strengthen our economy and eradicate child poverty.

“That’s what independence will deliver for people in Scotland.”

The party will head into the conference just weeks out from the beginning of the campaign missing two of its candidates.

Edinburgh Southern candidate Sally Donald withdrew from the race as a result of an investigation by Social Security Scotland into her claiming of Adult Disability Payment, with The Scotsman reporting she has been ordered to repay £19,000.

Fife North East candidate Stefan Hoggan quit the race and the party following unspecified misconduct allegations, according to the Courier.

Asked if he was confident in the vetting process his party employ, the First Minister said: “The party’s got a robust vetting process and when issues come up, they get addressed.”