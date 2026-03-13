Schools strikes suspended after ‘landmark investment’ from Scottish Government

Scotland’s largest teaching union has suspended planned strikes after reaching a deal with the Government and councils.

The EIS trade union said the deal it had reached with the Scottish Government and local authority body Cosla would “deliver a brighter future for our schools, and for all teachers and pupils across Scotland”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the deal – which will see the amount of time teachers spend in the class cut by 90 minutes a week – was a “significant milestone for Scotland’s teaching profession”.

Ms Gilruth stated: “Avoiding industrial action was essential – particularly at this critical time when pupils are preparing for their exams.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said it had been ‘essential’ to avoid strikes in the run-up to the exam period – which gets under way in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This agreement ensures that any potential disruption to their learning has been averted.”

The deal will see Scotland’s councils receive £40 million investment for 2026-27 to support preparatory work ahead of a phased rollout in the reduction of class contact time.

It is hoped that cutting classroom time for teachers will reduce workload, giving teachers more time to spend on other parts of their job, such as preparing for lessons and marking.

The deal, which was formally agreed by Cosla on Friday, comes after the EIS had planned strike action which would have seen all schools in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Moray closed.

Schools in the Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross areas were also expected to be severely impacted by the action.

As a result of the deal, the EIS confirmed all planned strike action had now been suspended.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the union was ‘extremely pleased’ to have reached a deal in the long-running workload dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)

General secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The EIS is extremely pleased that a negotiated outcome, which has been approved by all sides, has now been achieved in this long-running dispute.

“This agreement will have a positive impact on teacher workload and will help to create more jobs for the many newly and recently qualified teachers currently seeking secure employment in schools across Scotland.

“This is a positive outcome for Scottish education, and for teachers and pupils.

“It will deliver more teachers into our schools, with a positive impact on teacher workload and the creation of an improved learning environment and experience for pupils.”

She added the union was “extremely pleased that both the Scottish Government and Cosla have listened to the very clear message that was sent by EIS members, and have now agreed the way forward on these positive changes for Scottish education”.

Ms Bradley stated: “This agreement will help to deliver a brighter future for our schools, and for all teachers and pupils across Scotland.”

Ms Gilruth said the deal was a “significant milestone for Scotland’s teaching profession”.

The Education Secretary added she was “delighted that we have been able to reach a deal that works for teachers, parties in local government and most importantly our children and young people”.

Thanking the EIS for its “constructive engagement and dialogue”, Mr Gilruth added: “This deal shows what can be achieved when we all work together in the interests of children and teachers.

“By giving teachers more protected time, we are taking meaningful action to reduce workload and stress, supporting a healthier, more sustainable teaching profession that will deliver better outcomes for children and young people across Scotland.

“This is a landmark investment in the teaching profession and in the quality of education that every child and young person in Scotland deserves.”

Cosla resources spokesman Ricky Bell said the deal was being “fully funded by Scottish Government”, adding that “concessions have been made on all sides”.

He added: “Despite concerns being expressed by councils, in the interests of reaching a constructive way forward and attempting to avert planned strike action, leaders have agreed to support the joint approach.

“Throughout implementation, Cosla will always prioritise what is in the best interest of children and young people.”