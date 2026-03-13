Sadiq Khan considers charges for driving SUVs in London

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan is considering introducing charges on large SUVs driven in the capital, a new document suggests.

Transport for London’s (TfL’s) Vision Zero action plan warned there is a “pressing need for targeted safety interventions” over larger vehicles.

It stated the size of large SUVs means they make roads “more hazardous for everybody outside the vehicle” as they “significantly increase the severity of collisions”.

The plan is part of Sir Sadiq’s efforts to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

There is no specific definition of an SUV, but it is a term given to vehicles that are generally taller, wider and heavier than traditional cars, and less fuel-efficient.

They have grown in popularity in recent years, with many drivers favouring their higher seating position.

Sir Sadiq Khan wants to make London’s roads safer (PA)

SUVs account for about a third of all new car registrations in the UK.

The Vision Zero document claimed “oversized” vehicles such as large SUVs make it “harder for drivers to see people walking and cycling nearby”, adding that children are “more easily hidden from a driver’s view”.

It stated that in Britain, SUVs are 14% more likely to kill pedestrians and cyclists than other passenger cars if there is a collision, and 77% more likely to kill children.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “There is growing evidence about the safety risks of large SUVs, which are becoming more common on London’s roads.

“It’s a startling figure that SUVs are 77% more likely to kill a child if involved in a collision.

“The mayor has asked TfL to undertake detailed analysis of the safety risks posed by large SUVs and their wider impact on London’s roads.

“This could then inform any future policy proposals in London or recommendations to Government or the sector.

“As the numbers of large SUVs increase on London’s roads, it is right that TfL consider their impact on safety and how they affect other road users.”

No proposals about possible charges for large SUVs have been put forward.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said all cars sold in the UK “regardless of size” must meet “exacting safety and pedestrian protection standards”.

He added: “Singling out specific cars based on size restricts consumer choice and would unfairly penalise the many drivers who require a larger vehicle for essential mobility.”

Sir Sadiq expanded the ultra-low emission zone to cover the whole of London in August 2023.

This requires drivers of vehicles that do not meet emissions standards to pay a £12.50 daily fee.

London also has a £18 congestion charge for driving in a zone in the centre of the capital at certain times.